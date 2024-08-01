Manchester United 3-2 Real Betis: Marcus Rashford suffers huge injury scare in pre-season win

Manchester United put in an impressive showing to beat Real Betis in a pre-season friendly in San Diego.

Erik ten Hag’s side had been rocked by a double injury blow prior to kick-off at the Snapdragon Stadium in California, with Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund reportedly set to miss three months and six weeks of action respectively.

Still, the Red Devils looked much the better team – even when falling behind. Winger Rodri had got the better of the otherwise impressive Harry Amass, forcing a scrambling save from Tom Heaton before Iker Losada tapped in.

Such was the slickness of United’s attacking play, however, they did not trail for long. Amad Diallo continued his fine pre-season form, winning a penalty from which Marcus Rashford scored fewer than two minutes after the Betis goal.

Amad then smashed in a second after a brilliant cross from Amass before Casemiro scored a third before the break.

The second-half passed largely without incident, until Rashford limped off after a challenge from Hector Bellerin. Diego Llorente pulled one back for Betis with a header but, after a host of changes from both sides, United held on.