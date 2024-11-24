All of Manchester City’s weaknesses were laid bare by Tottenham

Tottenham ruthlessly dismantled Manchester City in their 4-nil win at the Etihad Stadium yesterday. Ange Postecoglou’s side expertly picked the world champions apart on their way to an emphatic win. But in the process, all of Manchester City’s weaknesses were laid bare.

There was no hiding from that fact come the final whistle yesterday. How Pep Guardiola lifts his team out of their current funk is now a major talking point from yesterday’s game. But there doesn’t appear to be a simple solution based on how Manchester City were picked apart by Ange Postecoglou’s side yesterday.

Across Manchester City’s past 5 defeats City’s midfield and defence have struggled. That is putting it mildly. In City’s losing run they have conceded 14 goals in those 5 games. The City defence cannot cope with their opponents. But they are receiving no support from their midfield. Manchester City’s midfield lacks the legs to keep up with their younger and more athletic opponents. Watch the footage for James Maddison’s opening goal and you can see it clear as day. Ilkay Gundogan tried to track Maddison’s run but he lacked the legs to do so. That is a huge weakness in this City side.

If ever a goal summed up all of Manchester City’s weaknesses it was Tottenham’s third just after halftime. Pedro Porro sealed the win for Spurs after a swift counter. But the City players couldn’t keep up with the Tottenham players. The gaping hole in City’s midfield and behind City’s high defensive line was expertly exploited by the Tottenham players. Both of those issues aren’t new but Tottenham became the first team to truly pick apart the world champions yesterday. They gave Manchester City a lesson at the Etihad yesterday. That was one of the major takeaways from yesterday’s match.

But how does Pep Guardiola fix Manchester City’s issues? Looking at the City squad there doesn’t appear to be a simple solution. Rodri and Mateo Kovacic are out injured. Perhaps it’s time for Matheus Nunes to step into midfield. He has the pace that City’s midfield lacks. Or maybe Nico O’Reilly needs to play. He has the size and athleticism City’s midfield is missing. But Rodri isn’t coming back this season. He is greatly missed but he isn’t the solution. Kovacic is out for up to a month so he can’t be part of the immediate solution either. But Guardiola must find one to fix his midfield and fast.

Out of this losing run Pep Guardiola needs to find solutions. But he can’t keep going back to what isn’t working. That will result in more of the same. How he fixes City’s leaky defence is another topic for discussion. But the answer to that problem doesn’t jump off the page. The return of Ruben Dias should help as he is City’s defensive leader. But it’s not just a matter of one player fixing all. It may take a tactical adjustment to fix City’s failings. But what that could be to fix City’s defensive issues doesn’t immediately jump off the page either.

All parts of City’s game are broken so to speak. Even up front, Manchester City is wasting chance after chance. If Erling Haaland doesn’t score who else can? Phil Foden, Savinho, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan, Jeremy Doku, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne aren’t providing Haaland with any support. That’s another glaring issue in City’s play. But more on that particular issue later.

Tottenham ruthlessly dismantled Manchester City yesterday. They deserve credit for that. But all of Manchester City’s weaknesses were exposed yesterday. The problem is the solutions to those weaknesses aren’t immediately apparent. It is still early in the season but for now at least there doesn’t appear to be simple solutions for Pep Guardiola and his team. That is the big issues to come from City’s embarrassing defeat at the Etihad last night.