Manchester City vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League team news, line ups and more today

Manchester City are still favourites to win the title (EPA)

Manchester City host Wolves at the Etihad Stadium as they attempt to remain on course to defend their Premier League title.

Arsenal did not drop points against Bournemouth in the early kick off, as attention turns to City, and Pep Guardiola’s team’s aim to win the title for a record-breaking fourth consecutive time.

However, Wolves managed to secure a 1-0 win against City at Molineux earlier in the season, and have a chance at finishing in the top 10.

For City, they will be hoping goal difference does not come into it, as following Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth, Guardiola’s side have 10 less than the north London club.

Follow all the build up and live action in the blog below

Manchester City vs Wolves LIVE

Early Manchester City team news with Foden and Ederson updates

Foden and Shaw notch Man City double at Football Writers’ Awards

15:00 , Sonia Twigg

Manchester City welcome Wolves to the Etihad Stadium as they look to take another step towards the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola’s side are seeking a fourth consecutive crown and control their own destiny with four games left in their season.

Guardiola will be well aware of the threat that the visitors pose, though, particularly after a 1-0 defeat at Molineux earlier in the season.

Wolves will not have Gary O’Neil on the touchline, though, with the manager serving a ban for his conduct following the 2-1 defeat to West Ham.

14:48 , Sonia Twigg

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live build up and coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Wolves at the Etihad Stadium.