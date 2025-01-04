Man City vs West Ham LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Guardiola’s men look to improve form

(Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

Manchester City hope to kick off the new year by getting back to winning ways after an unprecedented run of awful form.

Pep Guardiola’s men have won just two of their last 14 matches across all competitions but managed to overcome Leicester City 2-0 in their last outing in a sign that their form is beginning to turnaround.

The Premier League champions are 14 points off the pace in the title race and face a tricky task of securing a place in the top four which will be their new aim.

They face a West Ham United side who need a confidence boost. Following a four-game unbeaten run the Hammers were battered 5-0 by Liverpool in their most recent outing and things may not get better against Guardiola’s men.

They are without top scorer Jarrod Bowen and need some inspiration if they hope to avoid defeat today.

Follow all the action from the Etihad Stadium with our live blog below:

Manchester City vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League updates

Man City host West Ham in the Premier League

Man City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Savinho, Foden, Haaland

West Ham XI: Areola, Coufal, Todibo, Kilman, Wan-Bissaka, Alvarez, Soucek, Paqueta, Kudos, Fullkrug, Summerville

Manchester City FC - West Ham United FC

Man City vs West Ham line-ups

13:51 , Mike Jones

Man City XI: Ortega Moreno, Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Savinho, Foden, Haaland

Your first City XI of 2025 🩵



XI | Ortega Moreno, Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Kovacic, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Savinho, Foden, Haaland



SUBS | Carson, Walker, Grealish, Doku, Gundogan, Nunes, Simpson-Pusey, O'Reilly, McAtee#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/lxOUCTmSLw — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 4, 2025

West Ham XI: Areola, Coufal, Todibo, Kilman, Wan-Bissaka, Alvarez, Soucek, Paqueta, Kudos, Fullkrug, Summerville

Starting 2025 like this 👇 pic.twitter.com/z7SojQ32oW — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 4, 2025

Manchester City vs West Ham United

13:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…