Manchester City vs Salford City LIVE: FA Cup team news and line-ups from unique Manchester derby

Manchester City vs Salford City LIVE: FA Cup team news and line-ups from unique Manchester derby

Manchester City host Salford City in the FA Cup third round today, with the hosts looking like they’ve put their unprecedented run of bad form behind them.

Pep Guardiola’s team have won their last two matches, having previously suffered a run of just one win in thirteen games which saw them fall to sixth in the league.

And they welcome a Salford City side who are sitting third in League Two and dreaming of a historic upset.

The minnows were in the eighth tier of English football just 10 seasons ago, but the new ownership – partly consisting of members of Manchester United’s ‘Class of ‘92’ – has seen the club gain four promotions while staying in the hunt for another one this season.

Follow all the action from the Etihad Stadium below:

Manchester City vs Salford City LIVE

Manchester City host Salford City in the FA Cup third round, with kick-off at 5.45pm | Live on BBC One

City have won their last two matches and are sixth in the Premier League

Salford are third in League Two and are hunting promotion

Manchester City FC - Salford City FC

Manchester City vs Salford City LIVE

15:00 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s FA Cup tie between Manchester City and Salford City.

The League Two side cross Greater Manchester to face City in the third round, with kick-off at 5.45pm.

We’ll have all the latest build-up and team news right here.