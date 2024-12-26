Manchester City vs Everton: Latest City injury news and predicted City starting eleven

Manchester City take on Everton today in Premier League action. Pep Guardiola’s side will be eager to snap out of their recent funk and pick up a crucial three points today. Sean Dyche’s side is looking to get further away from the relegation zone, so a tough contest awaits later today. Here is the latest City injury news and predicted Manchester City starting lineup for today’s match.

Latest City injury news.

For Manchester City Rodri and Oscar Bobb are out of today’s match. It is also unlikely that John Stones will feature today. The England international went off at halftime of Manchester City’s 2-1 loss to Aston Villa at Villa Park and it’s unlikely that he will play today.

There appeared to be good news from Manchester City training yesterday. Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji were both pictured training in images shared on mancity.com. That is welcome news for Pep Guardiola’s side ahead of a tough test against Everton.

Predicted Manchester City starting eleven.

Stefan Ortega: Ortega was superb against Aston Villa as he made several stunning saves. I can’t see him not starting today’s match.

Rico Lewis: It’s a toss-up between Kyle Walker and Rico Lewis for the right-back role but I believe Lewis will start.

Manuel Akanji: The Swiss international started against Aston Villa and has trained ahead of today’s match. I expect Akanji to start.

Nathan Ake: Ake has trained this week and I think he will start today’s match. He was in good form before injury struck so the hope is that it can continue if he starts today.

Josko Gvardiol: I can’t see Gvardiol not starting today. He will have a crucial role to play at left-back in my opinion.

Mateo Kovacic: Kovacic should start in the heart of City’s midfield. The Croatian international will have a crucial role to play, and if he can dictate the midfield battle, it could turn the game in City’s favour.

Bernardo Silva: It’s between Bernardo and Gundogan for me as to who will partner Kovacic in midfield. It’s likely that Bernardo Silva will get the nod given what he adds to City’s play.

Kevin De Bruyne: De Bruyne didn’t play against Aston Villa, and in a team lacking creativity in the final third, I believe he will start at the Etihad.

Phil Foden: Foden was one of City’s better players against Aston Villa. That form should see him start today.

Jeremy Doku: Doku should start today. Manchester City need a spark in the final third and he could be the player to provide it.

Erling Haaland: Haaland has suffered from a lack of service of late. If Manchester City can provide him with that, he should score, and it’s as simple as that for Pep Guardiola’s side.