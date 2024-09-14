Manchester City vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Savinho and Grealish start

(REUTERS)

Follow live coverage as Manchester City face Brentford today in the Premier League. Another top-flight season will be covered in full right here with The Independent, as reigning the champions look to make it an unprecedented five titles in a row come the end of 2024/25.

Pep Guardiola’s side have started with three wins from three, and if that’s not particularly noteworthy then the form of centre-forward Erling Haaland certainly is - he has already hit two hat-tricks, has seven to his name in total and will be keen to add to that tally against the Bees, who have conceded at least once in each of their matches so far.

As a team they’ve had a reasonable start though, swatting aside the loss of Ivan Toney to record two wins and a defeat - the latter coming on the road at Liverpool, meaning their first two away games are about the hardest they’ll face all season.

Follow all the live action below:

Man City vs Brentford LIVE

Manchester City FC - Brentford FC

Manchester City vs Brentford

14:36

MANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTES: Stefan Ortega, Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, James McAtee, Matheus Nunes, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden.

Manchester City vs Brentford

14:36

MANCHESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Rico Lewis, John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Kyle Walker; Mateo Kovacic, Ilkay Gundogan; Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Savinho; Erling Haaland.

Manchester City vs Brentford

14:36

Manchester City won their last Premier League match 3-1 at London Stadium against West Ham United, marking their third straight win. Brentford's last league outing saw them triumph 3-1 over Southampton at home, putting them in sixth place on six points in the early-season table. When the two sides last met in league action, City emerged victorious 1-0 at the Etihad last term with Erling Haaland scoring the lone goal for City in the 71st minute.

Manchester City vs Brentford

14:30

Hello everyone, welcome to this live text coverage of Manchester City v Brentford as the season sparks back into life after the international break. This fixture sees two in-form sides meet. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are top of the league, having won their first three Premier League games this season and are, of course, powered by their Norwegian talisman Erlinhg Haaland. Already, he has seven goals this season (the best in the league), including a pair of hat-tricks. Today City welcome Brentford to the Etihad. Thomas Frank’s side have had a relatively bright start too. They’ve won two and lost one - that match against Liverpool, the only side other than City with a 100 per cent record this term.

Confirmed lineups

14:08 , Karl Matchett

And for the visitors, there’s a full debut at centre-back for new signing Sepp van den Berg, who came in from Liverpool this summer. A rare start for Mikkel Damsgaard, too.

BRE XI: Flekken, Ajer, Van den Berg, Pinnock, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Norgaard, Janelt, Damsgaard, Wissa, Mbeumo

Your Bees to take on City 🐝 pic.twitter.com/3xaqLweBiX — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) September 14, 2024

Confirmed lineups

14:06 , Karl Matchett

The teams are in and here’s the Man City XI, with winger Savinho back to fitness and back in the side ahead of Doku or Foden, who are both subs.

MCI XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Akanji, Lewis, Gundogan, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Savinho, Grealish, Haaland

Manchester City vs Brentford

13:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…