Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Latest City injury news and predicted City starting eleven

Manchester City travel to Villa Park today to take on Aston Villa in another critical Premier League fixture. Pep Guardiola’s side with enter today’s match off the back of a run of one win in their past eleven games. Unai Emery’s side will be a tough nut to crack especially at home. Simply put, Manchester City must pick up three points today for their own confidence and self-belief against a formidable opponent.

Latest Manchester City injury news

Just as it appeared that there was good news on the injury front for Pep Guardiola’s side they were hit with a fresh injury setback yesterday. Pep Guardiola revealed that Ruben Dias will be out for between 3-4 weeks with a muscle injury. That is a cruel blow for Manchester City. He joins Rodri, Oscar Bobb and Nathan Ake who are out of today’s match.

Guardiola also revealed that Ederson is in doubt for today’s match. Ederson’s availability will be known when the team sheets are released before kick-off.

In positive news for Manchester City, Manuel Akanji, John Stones, and Rico Lewis are all available for today’s match. Lewis returns after serving a one-match ban for the red card he picked up against Crystal Palace. Akanji and Stones both returned to training earlier this week and should be available for selection today.

Predicted City starting eleven

Stefan Ortega: With Ederson in doubt for today’s match I expect Ortega to start in goal.

Rico Lewis: Lewis is back after serving a one-match ban and I expect him to start at right-back. Kyle Walker needs a rest and he may get that today.

John Stones: I can’t see John Stones not starting today. His team needs him to quickly return to his best. Although question marks remain over his condition.

Manuel Akanji: The Swiss international is in a similar position to that of John Stones. He probably shouldn’t start today but he likely will have to based on the absence of Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake.

Josko Gvardiol: The Croatian international should start at left-back at Villa Park.

Mateo Kovacic: Manchester City missed Kovacic during his injury layoff. I expect him to start in midfield today.

Jack Grealish: Today could be the perfect place for Grealish to start in midfield. A return home may be what the England international needs to kickstart his season.

Kevin De Bruyne: Manchester City need De Bruyne at his best today. I expect him to start at Villa Park.

Phil Foden: Foden showed signs of promise against Manchester United although they were fleeting. He scored a hat trick against Aston Villa late last season so he does enjoy playing against today’s hosts.

Jeremy Doku: It’s a toss up between Doku or Savinho on the wing for today’s match but I believe Doku will start on the left wing.

Erling Haaland: Haaland is a certain starter today. It will be up to his teammates to provide the service he needs and it’s on Haaland to add some energy to his game.