Manchester City vs Arsenal: Latest City team news and predicted City starting eleven

Manchester City will take on Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium later today. The fixture will be the first meeting between the two rivals of the 24/25 season. It promises to be an enthralling encounter between two teams who are expected to battle it out for the Premier League title this season. While it isn’t a ‘title decider’ given how early the match is taking place in the new season it is a big game with plenty on the line. Both teams have the opportunity to send the other a message as they settle into the 24/25 season. Here is the latest City team news and a look at how Manchester City could potentially line up at the Etihad later today.

Latest Manchester City team news.

On the injury front, Nathan Ake and Oscar Bobb will miss today’s match. The pair are both out with long-term injuries and will miss the clash with Arsenal.

The other injury concern for the world champions is Kevin De Bruyne. De Bruyne picked up an injury during City’s nil-all draw with Inter Milan on Wednesday evening. Pep Guardiola told the media during his pre-game press conference that there was a chance that De Bruyne could feature against Arsenal. Guardiola told the media that De Bruyne had to get through training yesterday to have a chance of playing today. Guardiola said when asked about De Bruyne’s condition: “Kevin feels a little better, but not yet. Tomorrow we train and we will see. He could be involved.”

Predicted Manchester City starting eleven.

Ederson- The Brazilian international is almost an automatic selection for Pep Guardiola. He played well against Inter and should start again today.

Rico Lewis- It’s a toss up between Walker for his pace against Arsenal’s attack or what Rico Lewis adds to City’s possession game for the right-back role. I’m giving the nod to Lewis as I think he will have a key role to play today.

Manuel Akanji- Akanji has started the season well and should take his place alongside Ruben Dias in defence.

Ruben Dias- The Portuguese international has formed a strong defensive pairing with Akanji and that should see him start today.

Josko Gvardiol- He was superb against Inter and will have an important role to play against Mikel Arteta’s side.

Rodri- After getting through the Inter game Rodri should start again. The midfield battle could decide the game and Rodri will likely be a key part of that.

Ilkay Gundogan- If Arsenal employ a low defensive block then Gundogan will likely have a role to play in breaking that down.

Phil Foden- Foden looked sharp against Inter and he looks to be ready to start today. With De Bruyne in doubt today’s match may be the ideal stage for Foden to make his mark.

Jack Grealish- The England international has made a strong start to the new season. That form should see him start today.

Bernardo Silva- I believe Guardiola will go with what he trusts against Arsenal. That should see Bernardo start on the right wing over Savinho and Jeremy Doku.

Erling Haaland- Haaland’s battle with William Saliba and Gabriel could decide today’s match. If Haaland fires he could well decide today’s match.