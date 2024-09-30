Manchester City’s rivals are ‘happy’ with Rodri’s injury but the situation is nothing new, insists Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has insisted that the situation facing Manchester City over Rodri’s injury is nothing new to him, but believes clubs are ‘happy’ with the Spaniard’s absence.

The 28-year-old was ruled out for the remainder of Manchester City’s season last week, having sustained a major double-injury blow during the 2-2 draw with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium last Sunday.

Having gone down in clear discomfort whilst marshalled by Thomas Partey on an attacking corner, decisions were made by both player and club to send Rodri to Spain for further examination and assessment on the problem.

That ultimately led to surgery being undertaken in the Spanish capital of Madrid, where it was subsequently confirmed that Rodri had undertaken an operation on an ACL and meniscus injury ruling him out until at least the summer of 2025.

That leaves Pep Guardiola and Manchester City with the ultimate challenge of having to operate and compete for major honours without arguably their most crucial midfield star, and a Ballon d’Or favourite this year.

Speaking during a recent press conference, Guardiola spoke at length about how City have previously overcome significant injury blows to their squad and come out of the season with silverware success.

“Everybody knows, even our opponents and how happy they are,” Guardiola said on Rodri’s injury absence. “Everybody knows the mindset and now realises that Rodri is part of the fundamentals and many, many things and many processes – that is the truth.”

He continued, “But what can we do? We can complain, and say, ‘I’m so sorry, when Rodri comes back we’ll start to fight again!’ We have to find a solution as a team, me as a manager to say to the players, these important players, otherwise we would not play them a thousand million minutes that they play, and consistent, and recovery and whatever.

“But we have to move forward, move on. When we lose, it’s because we have to find a way, and we are going to find a way. I’m so optimistic in myself and my team, and we are going to find a way, that’s for sure.”

Guardiola continued by pointing out Manchester City’s previous experience in handling injuries to their most crucial first-team stars, “Fernandinho was at that time, and Sergio (Aguero) had done it many times, or Kevin (De Bruyne) many times – Kevin was one year injured! Almost six or seven months!

“A lot of time injuries, injuries, injuries, and he didn’t play much and we won again. And we have to find a way, we have to find a way to do it because the team is good, the players are extraordinary in terms of mindset, and togetherness and we are going to try to do it.”

Manchester City have now already taken on two-and-a-half matches without the presence of their mainstay defensive midfielder in the centre of the park, drawing two of those contests across two competitions.

The 2-2 draw with Arsenal, and a point rescued by John Stones, was followed up by a largely routine 2-1 win over Watford in the Carabao Cup third round, before a 1-1 draw was competed at St James’ Park against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United.