Manchester City reportedly makes £100 million offer for Jack Grealish

Manchester City is willing to go to record-breaking lengths to get Jack Grealish. City has reportedly offered £100 million to Aston Villa for Grealish, according to The Telegraph.

If completed, it would set the record for the most expensive transfer ever in English soccer. The current record belongs to Paul Pogba, who went from Juventus to Manchester United for £89 million in 2016.

Grealish, 25, is set to return to Villa soon after spending time with England at Euro 2020. While Grealish has rarely started for England, he's become a fan favorite with the team.

Grealish stands to make a significant amount of money no matter what happens next. Villa reportedly offered Grealish a new deal in which he'll make £125,000 a week, a significant raise.

Manchester City already throwing money around after ban overturned

It didn't take long for Manchester City to flex its financial muscles after their two-season Champions League ban was overturned last July. City was initially handed a two-season ban after violating UEFA’s financial fair play regulations. That suspension was eventually overturned, and City paid a fine of 10 million euros, a small price for a lucrative club.

Manchester City is coming off a championship season in the Premier League. The team defeated Tottenham 1-0 in the EFL Cup Final in April.

