Manchester City must keep a talented youngster and give him the opportunity to play

James McAtee put in an impressive cameo off the bench during Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Leicester City. It was refreshing to see McAtee finally given the chance to impress. He took his opportunity with both hands and showed what he was capable of. But with the January transfer window looming Manchester City must keep McAtee. He could add something that Pep Guardiola’s side has lacked and he deserves the chance to play more often.

Simon Jones has reported for the Daily Mail that a host of teams are interested in signing James McAtee in January. Furthermore, Jones reports that RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, Bologna, Borussia Dortmund, Fiorentina, Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Brentford and Crystal Palace all have an interest in signing McAtee. Despite this, it would be beneficial if McAtee was offered the opportunity to play more regularly and add something different to Manchester City’s play.

Manchester City need to keep James McAtee and play him more often.

Despite the reported interest in McAtee Manchester City should keep the England youth international. As we saw against Leicester McAtee can add energy to City’s play. He also has tremendous technical ability. As we have seen this season City’s senior players have carried a heavy workload. The effects of that have been clear to see on players such as Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and others. It hasn’t made much sense that McAtee has sat on the bench so much this season. But to his credit, he made a tremendous impact off the bench against Leicester City. That cameo appearance could kickstart his season.

Manchester City should play James McAtee more often for the remainder of this season. That would aid his development and give Pep Guardiola’s side a different dimension to their play. It’s clear to see just how talented McAtee is. The only way we’ll know if he is cut out to make it at Manchester City is if he plays. So there is a case for him to play more regularly. The hope is after his performance at the King Power Stadium is that he will.

But what City shouldn’t do is sell McAtee. It would be understandable if he did seek more regular opportunities elsewhere. But the second half of the season is now an opportunity to see if McAtee can make it at the world champions. It’s something that Pep Guardiola should pursue going forward. But what City shouldn’t do is sell McAtee. That shouldn’t be done until it is known if he can make the grade at Manchester City.