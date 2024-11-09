Manchester City losing streak goes on as Brighton pull off comeback win

Matt O'Riley scores Brighton’s second goal past Manchester City’s Ederson. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola looked like he didn’t know what had hit him. As Brighton’s players and supporters wildly celebrated Matt O’Riley’s winning goal, the Manchester City manager must have been contemplating an experience he has never had as a manager.

A fourth consecutive defeat for the first time in his career will have been especially hard to stomach given how much his side had dominated Brighton in the first half. But a stunning turnaround sparked by João Pedro, who equalised Erling Haaland’s opener before setting up fellow substitute O’Riley five minutes later.

It was particularly sweet for the midfielder - making his Premier League debut after he was injured only nine minutes into his Brighton career in August following his move from Celtic in the summer. How O’Riley enjoyed his moment that allowed the home supporters to serenade the beleaguered City manager with chants of ‘You’re getting sacked in the morning’ as they closed in on a memorable victory.

Guardiola had promised that his side would learn from their lapses against Sporting in midweek and he sprang a surprise by retaining Jahmai Simpson-Pusey in an untried central defensive partnership alongside Josko Gvardiol. Kyle Walker also replaced Manuel Akanji, with Bernardo Silva only on the bench after admitting that City have been “in a dark place” following three successive defeats in all competitions. With that in mind, Hürzeler described his first meeting with the reigning Premier League champions as an opportunity for Brighton to challenge the establishment and he named an attacking line-up led by in-form Danny Welbeck.

Yet it was the visitors who dominated the early proceedings as the dangerous Savinho repeatedly found space in behind Pervis Estupiñán. The Brazilian’s searing pace unsettled Brighton’s defence and Bart Verbruggen had to spread himself wide to prevent him from opening the scoring after another burst into the box. Haaland was then uncharacteristically wayward from a Phil Foden free-kick as he only succeeded in clearing the ball away from danger. City looked far more like their usual selves and it seemed like only a matter of time until they would score.

The goal promptly arrived after 23 minutes when a lovely step from Mateo Kovacic gave him space in midfield to play the perfect through ball for Haaland, who rammed home from close range after Verbruggen had made the initial save. The Brighton goalkeeper was fortunate that the Norwegian’s next effort after he was set up by Foden came off his heel and rebounded off the post before Haaland headed over the resulting corner.

Brighton’s only sight of goal had been a snapshot from Kaoru Mitoma that went harmlessly wide and they had no answer as City enjoyed more than 70% of possession. A concerned Hürzeler looked on as Kovacic was next to force Verbruggen into action from distance to leave Guardiola with his hands on his head. But the hosts could well have had a penalty when Gvardiol’s hand blocked Welbeck’s shot on the ground after Walker had misjudged a bouncing ball as the home supporters finally had something to shout about. The Brighton forward was not happy and could only direct a free-kick just wide of Ederson’s post after Rico Lewis was cautioned for scything him down.

Carlos Baleba was introduced into Brighton’s midfield for the second half in an effort to compete with City and it seemed to have the desired effect. Mitoma could only direct a soft header on target from Georgino Rutter’s cross before Jack Hinshelwood should have done better from Estupiñán’s cross at the end of a flowing move that was started by Mitoma.

Suddenly City looked jittery but they responded by going on the attack again. Haaland almost turned provider for Savinho if it hadn’t been for a desperate clearance from Estupiñán at the back post. Rutter’s last involvement was to head over the crossbar from another dangerous ball into City’s area as Hürzeler threw on the returning João Pedro and Brajan Gruda and went into all-out attack mode.

But the Brazilian fluffed his lines when he was played and could not force Ederson into another save.

Kevin De Bruyne was introduced for his first appearance since mid-September as City attempted to regain control but Guardiola’s anxiousness only grew with each Brighton attack. He was right to look concerned as they made an awful mess of clearing Mitoma’s cross and Pedro pounced on the loose ball to equalise. But there was no doubting the quality of the winning goal when a one-two between Welbeck and Pedro allowed O’Riley to steal the headlines.

Gvardiol came closest to rescuing a point for City in nine minutes of stoppage time but there was to prove no way back as Haaland was booked for clashing with Jan Paul van Hecke and City were left to contemplate the unthinkable.