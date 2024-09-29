A Manchester City legend is just off but history says he will come good

Manchester City were held to a 1-all draw yesterday by Newcastle at St. James Park. Pep Guardiola’s side weren’t at their free-flowing best as Eddie Howe’s side stifled City’s creativity and several of City’s key players weren’t at their best. One of those players was Ilkay Gundogan. While Gundogan wasn’t at his best his form isn’t a cause for concern at this stage of the season. History suggests that Gundogan will return to his best in time.

Ilkay Gundogan had a rare off day against Newcastle yesterday. Everything he tried, especially in the first half, just didn’t come off. He got into good positions like he always does, but he just couldn’t take advantage of them.

One that stands out was late in the first half. After Newcastle had given away possession cheaply Gundogan had the opportunity to play Erling Haaland in on his left. The opportunity was a two-on-one with Gundogan and Haaland up against a Newcastle defender. Instead of slipping in Haaland Gundogan attempted to catch Nick Pope out who was off his line. Gundogan’s shot was neither here nor there and it was easily claimed by the Newcastle keeper. That one moment summed up Gundogan’s performance at St. James Park.

Despite his poor performance, Gundogan’s recent form isn’t a major cause for concern. He’s had several nearly moments so far this season. He missed two late headers in City’s nil-all draw with Inter Milan. Gundogan also hit the bar with a superb free-kick against Arsenal during last weekend’s 2-all draw. Gundogan is getting into the right positions but he just isn’t taking advantage of them. That will come.

History says Ilkay Gundogan will start taking advantage of these moments. It’s just a matter of when. It would be more of a concern if he wasn’t getting into those good positions to start with. But he is and as he works his way back into top form the moments City fans are accustomed to seeing from Gundogan will return. That’s the silver lining from his poor performance yesterday at St. James Park.