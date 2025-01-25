Manchester City’s imminent arrival stars for Argentina’s U-20 side in their demolition of Brazil

While all attention has been on Manchester City’s new signings Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Omar Marmoush, there is another player who will arrive at the Etihad in the not-to-distant future. That is Claudio Echeverri. The young Argentinian wonderkid is currently on international duty with the Argentina under-20 squad at the South American under-20 Championships. Echeverri has begun the tournament in style as he helped guide Argentina to a 6-nil win over Brazil. What Echeverri’s performance showed is that Manchester City’s imminent arrival could provide the lift City needs when he does arrive at the club.

Claudio Echeverri starred for Argentina in their 6-nil win over Brazil. He scored 2 goals and added 2 assists in the 60 minutes that he was on the pitch. But besides his goals and assists he absolutely dominated the match. Echeverri put himself about and was in everything good that Argentina did while he was on the pitch. His all-action display featured a plethora of highlights, and he displayed a composure to his play that is well beyond his tender age. He was the star of the show for Argentina which is saying something based on just how talented the young Argentinian side is. The highlights from his performance, which can be seen below, show just how well he played.

Claudio Echeverri vs Brasil U20 2 goals and 2 assists for Sudamericano first game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wJ74reeb0s — ProximoDiez (@Diabliiito_) January 25, 2025

Manchester City could do with the energy that Echeverri provides. At times Pep Guardiola’s side has appeared to have heavy legs throughout the season. Claudio Echeverri would add a different dimension to Pep Guardiola’s squad. Although he is young he has already played against seasoned professionals in Argentina. You could see that as he tore Brazil’s under-20 side to shreds. That form could translate to Manchester City when he finally arrives at the Etihad.

If Claudio Echeverri can continue his strong start to the South American under-20 Championships the anticipation will be a fever pitch when he finally arrives at Manchester City. It is clear that a prodigious talent is on his way to the Etihad. That was on full display as he helped guide his country to a massive win over Brazil.