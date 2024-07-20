Manchester City forward tips himself for ‘one of the best seasons of his life’ in frank admission

Savinho has already tipped himself to experience ‘one of the best seasons of his life’, speaking during his opening interview as a Manchester City player.

The 20-year-old finalised an agreement with the Premier League champions on Wednesday, putting pen to paper on a long-term, five-year agreement at the Etihad Stadium keeping him in Sky Blue until the summer of 2029.

Savinho becomes Manchester City’s first major signing of the ongoing summer transfer window, whilst officials within the Etihad Stadium still expect the forward to be one of a number of arrivals into the club.

The player joins the Premier League giants fresh off the back of a stellar individual and collective campaign with Girona, offering an integral contribution to the Spanish club qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Speaking to ManCity.com this week, Savinho revealed his intent to go one step further and experience one of his best seasons in the professional game, despite taking on his first ever campaign in English football – a notorious challenge for most new arrivals.

“I hope it will be one of the best seasons of my life. Better than at Girona,” the 20-year-old boldly admitted. “I will work hard. I am a hard-working guy. Things never came easy for me. It was through hard work and dedication day-by-day [that I got here].”

He continued, “The Premier League is growing a lot and it can be difficult, yes, but we, as I said, will work day-by-day. We will have the best coach in the world, Pep. So he knows what to do to give us everything on the field, to make it as easy as possible to win the Premier League.”

Players arriving into Pep Guardiola’s systems and squads are often granted a bit of unofficial leeway during the opening season with the Catalan tactician, such are the demands placed on players by the Manchester City boss.

The last few seasons have seen a number of players try and fail to acclimatise into Pep Guardiola’s system at the first time of asking, with the likes of Rodrigo, Nathan Ake, and Jack Grealish all having experienced struggles before going on to prove vital to the squad.

Kalvin Phillips is a primary example of one name that has found things harder than others, entering into his third season as a Manchester City player but unlikely to be entrusted by Pep Guardiola to act as the back-up to Rodrigo in defensive midfield.