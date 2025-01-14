Manchester City’s FA Cup fourth round opponents confirmed after Leyton Orient vs Derby County

Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side have now found out their opponents for the fourth round of this season’s FA Cup.

The winners of the 2023 edition of the tournament cruised their way through their first round of the competition as they dismissed of League Two high-flyers Salford City at the Etihad Stadium via an eight-goal margin without response.

The reigning Premier League champions found themselves three goals ahead by the half-time interval thanks to Jeremy Doku’s opener inside 10 minutes, and club-first strikes for Divin Mubama and Nico O’Reilly.

The second-half would bring a flurry of goals as Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku both struck home from the spot, and James McAtee recorded his first Etihad Stadium goal as part of a hat-trick on the night.

Manchester City’s reward for their efforts was a place in the fourth round, where the draw over 24 hours later would confirm that the winners of the third round meeting between Leyton Orient and Derby County would host the 2023 Treble winners for a spot in round five.

Now, after the two sides played out their meeting on Tuesday night, it can be confirmed that Manchester City will travel to Brisbane Road/Pride Park to take on Richie Wellens’/Paul Warne’s Leyton Orient/Derby County in the FA Cup fourth round.

Charlie Kelman put the hosts ahead inside 20 minutes only for Dajaune Brown to bring Derby level moments later as that 1-1 scoreline was carried on through to the end of regulatory time and deep into extra-time.

Drama would ensure in the 113th minute of the contest as Sean Clare received a second yellow card for a foul, while the hosts had already been dismantled through injuries sustained by Jayden Sweeney, Brandon Cooper, and Zech Obiero.

The match would however conclude leading to a penalty shoot-out, in which Leyton Orient/Derby County came out in top on an eventful and drama-filled evening at Brisbane Road.

Completed FA Cup fourth round draw

Manchester United vs Leicester City

Leeds United vs Millwall

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea

Preston North End or Charlton Athletic vs Wycombe Wanderers

Exeter City vs Nottingham Forest

Coventry City vs Ipswich Town

Blackburn Rovers vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic vs Fulham

Birmingham City vs Newcastle United

Plymouth Argyle vs Liverpool

Everton vs Bournemouth

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton vs Burnley

Leyton Orient or Derby County vs Manchester City

Doncaster Rovers vs Crystal Palace

Stoke City vs Cardiff City

When will FA Cup fourth round matches be played?

The FA Cup fourth round fixtures will take place over the weekend of Saturday 8 February 2025.

For Manchester City, that means that their tie would take place after a Premier League away trip against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, and precede another top-flight match as Newcastle United visit the Etihad Stadium the following weekend.