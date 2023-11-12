Manchester City epic proves future is bright for Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino

Cole Palmer scored a dramatic late equaliser from the penalty spot (Getty Images)

Chelsea are still down in 10th place in the Premier League, but they go into the international break on the up and with a sense of positivity for the future.

The Blues went toe-to-toe with Manchester City in their 4-4 draw at Stamford Bridge.

There is plenty to be hopeful about after Chelsea followed up their 4-1 win away at Tottenham on Monday with arguably an even better performance.

Four points from two difficult games will give them much-needed confidence ahead of games against Newcastle, Brighton and Manchester United when the Premier League resumes.

Nizaar Kinsella assesses an improving Chelsea, who may have now turned the corner.

Raheem Sterling masterclass

The 28-year-old winger looked like a man possessed against his former club.

In almost every moment, he seemed to pick the right pass and beat his man, even while marked by Kyle Walker, one of the best one-versus-one defenders in the division.

Sterling scored the second goal by turning in Reece James's cross and helped set up a dramatic late equaliser, chipping the ball into Armando Broja's feet before he was brought down by Ruben Dias for a 94th-minute penalty.

Sterling is back at his best and, after his latest England snub, produced arguably his best display in a Chelsea shirt.

Nicolas Jackson: a rough diamond

Much of this match was not going his way before his sharp reaction, good first touch and strike secured Chelsea's third goal.

He had dragged a shot tamely at Ederson and struggled with physicality of some of City's giants at the back.

Ultimately, he managed to remain a goal threat having similarly struggled before scoring against Tottenham on Monday.

Jackson now has six goals in the league this season, he is potentially a diamond but he needs polishing.

City must regret selling Cole Palmer

Pep Guardiola said Palmer wanted to leave City in the summer, even after Riyad Mahrez was sold.

The 21-year-old initially looked nervous but grew into the match against his boyhood club, which was no doubt a strange experience.

Having almost scored following a stunning dribble through the middle, he netted from the spot in the 94th minute, showing nerves of steel before blasting into the top corner.

City's players and staff looked genuinely happy to see Palmer doing well but, if this continues, they will soon feel regret for letting him go.