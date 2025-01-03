Manchester City’s 2025/26 home shirt ‘leaked’ in new video emerging on social media

The brand new 2025/26 Manchester City home shirt appears to have been leaked on social media, several months ahead of its expected official release by the club.

The first suggestions of how Manchester City could be branded in their new shirt comes after reports had previously pointed towards a sash design being implemented into their traditional Sky Blue home shirt.

That was first reported by Footy Headlines, who claimed that the 2025/26 edition would combine a Sky Blue base with a ‘tonal sash’, in a design element that first appeared on away shirts in the 1970s and continued through in several designs since.

In terms of release dates, the same report claimed that Manchester City and Puma would formally unveil their brand new 2025/26 home kit in early summer 2025, whilst it remains unknown whether such jersey could be used at the FIFA Club World Cup in the USA.

Now, in a first view at how Manchester City’s brand new home shirt could look, a video has surfaced on social media showcasing the bold new design element implemented by Puma and the club’s designers.

As relayed on X by ‘Pantau Man City’, a video first shared on TikTok appears to show City’s unreleased 2025/26 home shirt being unpackaged, with the traditional Sky Blue used as the main colour, paired with a striking white sash across the front of the jersey.

Katanya ini Jersey Home ManCity musim 2025/26. pic.twitter.com/AAsfza4yTW — Pantau ManCity Indonesia (@PantauManCity) January 1, 2025

The 2025/26 Manchester City home shirt will become the latest in a long line of bold designs opted for by Puma since they became the club’s lead manufacturers of team-wear from the 2019/20 season onwards.

The ongoing campaign has seen a number of editions released that have been huge hits amongst the supporters, with City’s first-team having four kits for the first time in the club’s history.

Alongside a traditional Sky Blue home shirt, there is also a 1999 play-off final-inspired away shirt, and a maroon third kit, whilst the club’s first ever fourth shirt has been designed with Oasis’ Noel Gallagher, as a reference towards the ‘Definitely Maybe’ album and its anniversary.