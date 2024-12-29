Manager hails 2024 and looks ahead to 2025 after another win

Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic team rounded off 2024 the way they started it – with a win – one of an astounding number of positive results that have made the calendar year one of the best in the club’s history, with a raft of stats backing up the team’s performances and results over the past 12 months.

The final game of the year saw St Johnstone visit, and a resounding 4-0 win for the Hoops delighted the manager.

He told Celtic TV: “It was how you would want to finish. I thought from minute one to the 94th minute we were outstanding in the game.

“Firstly our pressing in denying St Johnstone space, because I’ve seen them and they like to play, and they can give you a problem with the ball, but we didn’t give away any chances really in the 18-yard box.

‘Our pressing from the front, middle and the line-movement was very, very good and I thought with the ball we were excellent.’

“We were fast, we made lots of runs to break the line and created lots of opportunities, although we didn’t quite finish some of them.

“But our play in our goals was outstanding and I think the focus of the players was so good, so I’m very proud of that performance.”

The Celts got off the mark when a pinpoint defence-splitting pass from Reo Hatate set up Nicolas Kuhn to do what he does best as he took control and turned his marker before firing the ball home.

The manager said: “Again, it all comes from that transition. They play the ball forward and we then get numbers around the ball.

“So we’ve got good numbers occupying the space around the ball, we’ve got access to it, we win it back, then, what Reo has, he’s got a great pass, not only a great pass, but he can see it, and that’s what we want to do when we win the ball back.

“Can we pass forward and run forward, and that was a great example of that, and a great finish by Nic.”

Not on the scoresheet, but Man of the Match for the second time this week, Belgian Bhoy, Arne Engels delivered another nigh-on spotless performance.

Brendan Rodgers said: “I think he’s imposed himself since he’s been here.

‘He’s a young guy who is adapting to how we play, how we work and you can just see his confidence growing all the time. He’s just getting better and better.’

“And that’s what development is, it’s giving people time to improve and we’re now seeing a young player at 21 who’s got many, many attributes, and we see that in his game, so I’m delighted for him.”

Engels has been only one of the plus points from a year that has seen a few records tumble, and the manager is delighted with what his players have achieved.

He said: “I said to the players afterwards that I’m very, very proud – firstly as the Celtic manager, because I think when we look back on the statistics, it really will be historical in terms of numbers and what we’ve achieved.

“So from that perspective, I’m very, very proud, but as a Celtic supporter, I look and I see what these guys give the team, and what they give every day of their life, and also the staff all around the club - the team that’s working very closely with the players - everyone – it’s been a really, really special year for us, winning three trophies, but having that humility and perseverance to want to keep improving.

“So I think 2024 as a manager, I’m very, very proud and really excited by what 2025 can bring.”

Fixtures

Celtic Vs. St. Johnstone - Sun, Dec 29th 2024, 15:00 Match Report