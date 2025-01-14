Man Utd want £67.5m to sell 20yo United star after UCL giants make enquiry – report

Manchester United have set a huge price tag on Alejandro Garnacho following an enquiry from Serie A leaders Napoli, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Argentine has been linked with a potential move to Naples over the past few days.

Manager Antonio Conte has identified him as a suitable replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is expected to join Paris Saint-Germain this winter.

Gazzetta dello Sport now claim that Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna was in Barcelona yesterday, where he spoke with Garnacho’s representative.

At the same time, the club also sounded out United for more information. The response was ‘chilling’. The Red Devils want £67.5 million to sanction his exit.

Napoli seem unlikely to land the United graduate unless they receive a discount.

Garnacho to Napoli speculation could be agent-driven

The 20-year-old was dropped from the Manchester derby alongside Marcus Rashford last month.

Rashford went public with his desire to leave the club soon after, but Garnacho has stayed grounded.

The Argentine started the FA Cup third round tie against Arsenal and made his mark with a quality assist for Bruno Fernandes’ long-range strike.

With Amad Diallo’s stunning breakthrough, Garnacho may not be guaranteed regular starts, but he remains an important figure in the squad.

It does not make sense for United to offload him at the midway stage of the season. Garnacho’s agent is probably pushing for the transfer than himself.

We anticipate Garnacho to stay put for the remainder of the campaign. A decision over his future could be made in the summer based on his progress.

