Is Man Utd vs Southampton on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

United beat Arsenal on penalties in the FA Cup last time out (Getty Images)

Manchester United face Southampton in the Premier League tonight as the hosts look to build on positive results in their last couple of matches.

Ruben Amorim’s side recovered from the 2-0 loss to Newcastle to record a draw at Anfield and a win on penalties in the FA Cup against Arsenal last weekend, and while the nature of the performances will have given fans encouragement, it is vital that results continue to improve, with United still sitting in 13th in the league.

However, tonight is a good chance to grab three points as they face the side that is bottom of the league, with Southampton having managed just six points from their opening 20 matches.

And to add to their woes, new Saints manager Ivan Juric has suffered three losses and one draw so far as he looks to turn around his team’s fortunes.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Manchester United vs Southampton?

Manchester United vs Southampton is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 16 January at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 6.30pm GMT. Subscribers can stream via discovery+.

Team news

Diogo Dalot will serve his one-match suspension this evening after his red card against Arsenal, while Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof and Mason Mount remain sidelined. It is assumed that Marcus Rashford will not be in the squad as he continues to look for a move away from the club.

Other than that, there are no new injury concerns for Ruben Amorim, though Andre Onana will likely return to goal despite the heroics of Altay Bayindir at the weekend. Tyrell Malacia is the obvious choice to replace Dalot at wing-back, while Joshua Zirkzee will hope his cameo was impressive enough to take the place of Rasmus Hojlund at striker.

Southampton have no new injury concerns after beating Swansea 3-0 in the FA Cup at the weekend, but Jack Stephens, ross Stewart and Flynn Downes remain sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

Man Utd XI: Onana; de Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Mainoo, Ugarte, Malacia; Diallo, Fernandes; Zirkzee.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale; Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Wood; Bree, Ugochukwu, Aribo, Walker-Peters; Dibling, Onuachu, Sulemana.

Odds

Man Utd win 2/7

Draw 5/1

Southampton win 17/2

Prediction

United’s recent upturn in form will give them confidence ahead of facing a Saints side who have lost three on the bounce, including a heavy 5-0 defeat to Brentford last time out in the league.

Manchester United 3-0 Southampton.

