Man Utd vs Sheffield United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester United vs Sheffield United – LIVE!

A chaotic Man Utd return to the pitch for the first time since their dramatic FA Cup victory over Coventry on Sunday. While manager Erik ten Hag has railed against the idea that only squeezing through having thrown away a three-goal lead away was an embarrassment, it remains difficult to judge where this United side are.

On paper, the Red Devils will be expected to ease to a routine victory at home against a Blades team who look bound for the Championship. Still, little about anything United have done of late would inspire confidence in that idea.

Injuries have not made things easy for Ten Hag and they again look like mounting. Make hard work of this game, however, and those who want INEOS to make a change in the dugout will surely see their calls louden. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Man Utd vs Sheffield United latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm BST; Old Trafford

TV channel and live stream: Not available in the UK

Prediction: Man United to win

Confirmed Man Utd lineup

Confirmed Sheffield United lineup

Man United team news: No Marcus Rashford

19:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

As expected, Marcus Rashford is not fit enough to feature.

Antony replaces him, while Scott McTominay is just about fit enough for the bench.

Confirmed Sheffield United lineup

19:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

Sheffield United XI: Foderingham, Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Trusty, Bogle, Hamer, Arblaster, Osborn, Brooks, Brereton, Archer

Subs: Grbic, Norwood, Vinicius Souza, Ben Slimane, Larouci, McAtee, Curtis, Osula, Hampson

Confirmed Man United lineup

19:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man Utd XI: Onana, Dalot, Casemiro, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Eriksen, Mainoo, Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Amrabat, Diallo, McTominay, Forson, Amass, Ogunneye, Jackson, Wheatley

Man Utd vs Sheffield United: Latest team news!

18:52 , Jonathan Gorrie

We’re just under ten minutes away from the team news landing.

Story continues

Neal Maupay criticises Antony for Manchester United goading against Coventry

18:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Brentford striker Neal Maupay has criticised Manchester United’s Antony for his celebrations during their FA Cup semi-final win over Coventry.

Read the full story here!

(Action Images via Reuters)

Erik ten Hag on borrowed time at Manchester United after Wembley capitulation

18:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

The VAR saved Manchester United from disaster, but this near-capitulation at Wembley surely ended Erik ten Hag’s hopes of keeping his job.

United were abject again as they pressed the self-destruct button in one of the most remarkable FA Cup ties in history.

Read the full story here!

(REUTERS)

Man Utd vs Sheffield United: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man United wins: 47

Draws: 16

Sheffield United wins: 35

Antony explains why he taunted Coventry players after FA Cup semi-final win

17:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

Antony has defended his decision to taunt Coventry City players following Manchester United's narrow penalty shootout victory in Sunday's FA Cup semi-final.

United remarkably let a three-goal lead slip at Wembley, and then survived a Video Assistant Referee call in extra time which ruled out a Coventry winner, before sneaking past the Championship side on spot kicks.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Erik ten Hag hits out at 'disgrace' as Manchester United boss addresses Antony incident

17:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erik ten Hag says the treatment of his Manchester United side since they beat Coventry in the FA Cup semi-final has been a “disgrace.”

Having let slip a 3-0 lead at Wembley with 20 minutes to go and then win on penalties after the Championship side had an extra-time goal disallowed for a marginal offside, United were heavily criticised by pundits and fans.

Read the full story here!

[object Object] (Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Man Utd vs Sheffield United: Premier League score prediction today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

The hosts should have enough to win at home against a team rooted to the bottom of the table….

Man Utd to win 3-2.

(AP)

Sheffield United team news vs Man Utd today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Blades, meanwhile, may welcome back Rhian Brewster after a recent thigh issue. Jack Robinson is a doubt, while Tom Davies, George Baldock, John Egan, Daniel Jebbison, Max Lowe, Rhys Norrington-Davies and Chris Basham are out.

(Pool via REUTERS)

Man Utd team news vs Sheffield United today

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ten Hag is dealing with injuries. Such are the lack of options defensively, Casemiro played in central defence, with all of Willy Kambwala, Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Lisandro Martinez injured.

Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are long-term absentees.

Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay are both doubts. Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho should be fit to play.

(Getty Images)

Man Utd vs Sheffield United: TV channel and stream today

17:30 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast in the UK as it was initially scheduled as a Saturday 3pm kick-off and duly during the blackout imposed across English football.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

(ES Composite)

Welcome

17:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United’s clash with Sheffield United in the Premier League this evening.

Kick-off from Old Trafford is at 8pm BST.