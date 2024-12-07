Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest – LIVE!

Man Utd are today looking for a response in the Premier League when they host a high-flying Forest side. Ruben Amorim has been dealt his first major setback in charge of the Red Devils following Wednesday’s defeat to Arsenal and all eyes will be on Old Trafford to see how his team come back from that.

By and large, United have impressed under his watch and won their last home game 4-0 against Everton. Forest, however, may have stalled of late but were previously billed as one of the League’s surprise packages this season, having made a mockery of any relegation predictions.

They may have lost at Man City earlier this week but have gone to Anfield and won this season, so certainly arrive with some pedigree. No matter the context, however, United will be expected to win. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Confirmed Nottingham Forest lineup

16:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Murillo, Milenkovic, Williams; Anderson, Yates; Jota, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Awoniyi, Toffolo, Dominguez, Ward-Prowse, Elanga, Sosa, Boly

Confirmed Manchester United lineup

16:19 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man Utd XI: Onana; De Ligt, Martinez, Yoro; Amad, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot; Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund

Subs: Bayindir, Maguire, Malacia, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Eriksen, Mount, Rashford, Zirkzee

Victor Lindelof injury update amid double boost before Nottingham Forest clash

16:05 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has revealed Victor Lindelof will soon be available for selection.

The defender is yet to feature under the Portuguese tactician after limping out of Sweden’s Nations League win over Slovakia during the international break because he suffered a groin injury.

Read the full story here!

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Rio Ferdinand names five players who already don't 'fit' under Ruben Amorim

15:45 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand admits he fears for five players who may not “fit” Ruben Amorim’s style of play.

The 39-year-old has quickly installed the 3-4-3 system upon which he built much of his success in Portuguese football since replacing Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford last month.

While Amorim was keen to stress United could not play exactly like his all-conquering Sporting side prior to his arrival in England, a similar formation has been used throughout his tenure thus far.

The United boss went unbeaten in his first three games in charge of the club but was dealt his first defeat following Wednesday’s 2-0 loss at Arsenal.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim makes admission over best line-up amid heavy squad rotation

15:39 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ruben Amorim says he’s close to knowing his best Manchester United line-up.

Appointed following the sacking of Erik ten Hag in late October, the Portuguese tactician officially started work as United’s head coach on November 11, 2024 and has overseen four games across all competitions since.

His debut game in the dugout ended in a 1-1 draw away at Ipswich Town which was followed up by back-to-back home wins over Bodo/Glimt - in the Europa League - and the 4-0 thrashing of Everton.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Manchester United issue statement on Nottingham Forest game amid Storm Darragh weather concerns

15:29 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United insist their Premier League match against Nottingham Forest is expected to go ahead as planned on Saturday afternoon.

Potential concern over the fixture at Old Trafford may arise after the lunchtime Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park was postponed on safety grounds due to adverse weather conditions caused by Storm Darragh.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest: Premier League score prediction today

15:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

United did look solid enough at times against Arsenal before being outdone by set-pieces. While it remains difficult to fully judge them during an early point of Amorim’s tenure, a home win does not feel out of the question here.

Manchester United to win, 2-1.

(Bradley Collyer/PA Wire)

Nottingham Forest team news vs Man Utd today

15:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Forest, meanwhile, are still missing long-term absentees Ibrahim Sangare and Danilo.

Man Utd team vs Nottingham Forest today

15:03 , Jonathan Gorrie

Amorim has vowed to rotate as the fixtures continue to pile up thick and fast. Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo and Leny Yoro all started on the bench against Arsenal and could be pushing for starts here.

Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo are both back from suspension for United. Jonny Evans, Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof are all sidelined through injury.

Amad Diallo and Marcus Rashford could both come back into the lineup too after Amorim sprung a couple of selection surprises by starting both Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount against Arsenal.

(ES Composite)

Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

15:02 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch online via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

(ES Composite)

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester United’s clash with Nottingham Forest.

Kick-off at Old Trafford is at 3pm GMT.