Man Utd vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups after hosts confirm Ruben Amorim’s appointment

Manchester United host Chelsea in today’s late Premier League kick off with interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy still in charge despite the club hiring a new permanent manager in Ruben Amorim.

Amorim will take over at Old Trafford on November 11 as the full-time replacement for Erik ten Hag with Van Nistelrooy holding the reins until then. The Dutchman is keen to remain on the backroom staff when Amorim takes up his post and leading United to victory over Chelsea, backing up a 5-2 win over Leicester in the Carabao Cup, will do his credentials no harm.

Chelsea will be difficult opponents to beat though. Manager Enzo Maresca has high hopes this season and will be targeting the Champions League spots even though he has admitted the Chelsea higher-ups have not made that a goal this year. Chelsea defeated Newcastle in the league last Sunday and wil be confident of ending an 11-match winless run at United.

Follow all the Premier League action with our live blog below:

Manchester United host Chelsea in the Premier League with kick-off at 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

United have appointed Ruben Amorim as their new manager

Chelsea under ‘no pressure’ to make top four says Enzo Maresca

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui; Ugarte, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, James; Lavia, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson.

Chelsea team news

15:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea, meanwhile, are unchanged from the league win over Newcastle last weekend. Jadon Sancho is ineligble to face his parent club and has been struggling with illness, anyway.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, James; Lavia, Caicedo; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson.

Manchester United team news

15:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ruud van Nistelrooy makes a single change to the side utilised by Erik ten Hag in his final Premier League fixture, bringing in Manuel Ugarte for Christian Eriksen in midfield.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Martinez, Mazraoui; Ugarte, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Team news

15:10 , Chris Wilson

Line-ups should be released in about five minutes...

How Ruben Amorim will change Manchester United – starting with three things

15:05 , Chris Wilson

If Ruben Amorim’s task of restoring Manchester United to the champions of England looks nigh on impossible from the team’s lowly current position, at least he is a manager with form for remarkable transformation.

Amorim took charge of Sporting CP in March 2020, as a 35-year-old coach with only two months’ experience managing in the Portuguese top flight. He inherited a giant club without a league title in 18 years, in disarray on and off the field after the exits of key players Raphinha, Bas Dost and Bruno Fernandes – ironically now set to be his captain at Old Trafford.

Amorim quickly set about imprinting his own football identity. In his first full season in charge, his young side set a league record 32-game unbeaten run on their way to winning the Primeira Liga, ending the long duopoly of Porto and Benfica. Sporting lost only one league game all season, against Benfica, after already securing the title.

Three ways Ruben Amorim will change Man Utd from day one

How the table looks

15:00 , Chris Wilson

These two sides have had markedly different starts to the new campaign, with Chelsea showing signs of early promise as the reign of Enzo Maresca has begun.

The Italian has taken his side to sixth in the league before today’s match, though they could move as high as third today if they win (depending on the result of the match between Spurs and Villa at 2pm).

In contrast, United’s start to the season could hardly have gone much worse, as they sit 13th in the table with just 11 points from nine matches. The Red Devils could move into 10th if they were to win today (again depending on results elsewhere).

Incoming manager Rúben Amorim takes charge on 11 November, after United’s home game against Leicester City.

Ruben Amorim emerged as only Man Utd candidate thanks to three clear reasons

14:55 , Chris Wilson

Ruben Amorim has been appointed Manchester United head coach and has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Old Trafford.

United, who will have a club option to extend Amorim’s contract by a further year until 2028, believe they have appointed the most exciting young manager in Europe.

They have paid the £8.3m release clause to take him from Sporting, along with a further £850,000 to bring him in before the end of his 30-day notice period.

Amorim was United’s top target and the only candidate they spoke to after sacking Erik ten Hag on Monday, with a delegation from Old Trafford going immediately to Lisbon for face-to-face talks with Sporting.

Ruben Amorim emerged as only Man Utd candidate thanks to three clear reasons

Sacked Erik ten Hag posts open letter to Manchester United fans as ‘dream comes to an end’

Saturday 2 November 2024 16:16 , Chris Wilson

Erik ten Hag has thanked the Manchester United fans for their “unshakable support” during his two-and-a-half years in charge, as the Dutchman reflected that his “dream has come to an end” after he was sacked on Monday.

United appointed Ruben Amorim as their new head coach earlier on Friday and the Sporting Lisbon boss will become the club’s seventh permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired when he begins his role on November 11.

After a promising start, Ten Hag met the same fate as every other manager who has attempted to bring success back to Old Trafford after Ferguson, and he was sacked with the club 14th in the Premier League table and struggling on the pitch.

Sacked Erik ten Hag posts open letter to Man Utd fans as ‘dream comes to an end’

Who is Ruben Amorim? Why Manchester United decided they had to have Sporting manager

14:45 , Chris Wilson

Ruben Amorim is the next manager of Manchester United, with the 39-year-old set to finally take the next step in his coaching career after being linked with some of the biggest jobs in Europe as a result of his impressive work at Sporting Lisbon.

The Portuguese is in line to replace Erik ten Hag with United signalling their intent to pay Sporting over his release fee. United’s football operations department placed Amorim at the top of their list and have convinced the 39-year-old to leave Sporting mid-season.

United will appoint a manager who has been one of the most in-demand coaches in Europe over the last year.

Who is Ruben Amorim? Why Man Utd decided they had to have Sporting manager

Predicted line-ups

14:40 , Chris Wilson

Here are the potential line-ups – we’ll have the full team news around 3.15pm GMT.

Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Lindelof, Martinez; Ugarte, Casemiro; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, James; Caicedo, Lavia; Madueke, Palmer, Neto; Jackson

Team news

14:35 , Chris Wilson

On-loan winger Jadon Sancho is ineligible to face his parent club but was ill anyway, and Enzo Maresca has a fully fit squad to select from with Reece James and Wesley Fofana available to start.

Chelsea will revert to the team that started against Newcastle in the Premier League last weekend, rather than the side that went out of the Carabao Cup at St James’ Park in midweek.

Team news

14:30 , Chris Wilson

Manchester United’s injury list includes Leny Yoro, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo, Mason Mount and Antony, with Christian Eriksen sitting out the win over Leicester.

It means Ruud van Nistelrooy should stick with the majority of his team that started on Wednesday, although Andre Onana will return in goal and Rasmus Hojlund will replace Joshua Zirkzee.

Is Manchester United vs Chelsea on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

14:20 , Chris Wilson

When is Manchester United vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 3 November at Old Trafford, Manchester.

How can I watch and is it on TV?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage following the earlier clash between Tottenham and Aston Villa. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

14:10 , Chris Wilson

Manchester United host Chelsea in the Premier League as interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy remains in the Old Trafford dugout ahead of the arrival of Ruben Amorim.

The club confirmed the appointment of Amorim, from November 11, after sacking Erik ten Hag following the 2-1 defeat at West Ham last weekend - to leave United 14th.

Van Nistelrooy oversaw a 5-2 win over Leicester in the Carabao Cup fourth round in midweek, as the club legend enjoyed a confidence-boosting start in charge.

Chelsea, who have high hopes this season under Enzo Maresca, will see a statement win at Old Trafford to end an 11-match winless run at United - dating back to May 2013.

14:00 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Sunday’s late kick-off between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford.

The match sees the first home league game of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s brief tenure in charge of United, while Chelsea look to continue their promising resurgence under Enzo Maresca.

We’ll have all the build-up, news and updates here.