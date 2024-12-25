Man Utd View €70M-Rated PSG Standout as a Necessity for Ruben Amorim

The upcoming January transfer window will give Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim his first real chance to shape the squad to fit his vision. That said, the bulk of the work is expected next summer, with Amorim reportedly keeping tabs on a Paris Saint-Germain player.

Last summer, United brought in Manuel Ugarte from PSG, and the midfielder is now hitting his stride under Amorim’s guidance. Even so, the Portuguese manager is reportedly interested in another of his former Sporting Lisbon players currently at PSG.

Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg recently revealed that Manchester United remain highly interested in Nuno Mendes, who is under contract with the Ligue 1 club until 2026.

Although the Parisians are keen to secure a contract extension, Mendes is taking his time before deciding, particularly with interest coming from top clubs.

Manchester United take another step in Nuno Mendes interest

FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

CaughtOffside reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that Manchester United remain interested in Nuno Mendes. The report states that after discussions with the player’s entourage, Mendes is believed to be pleased with the club’s interest.

Should the 22-year-old fail to agree on a contract extension with PSG, the Ligue 1 giants are expected to consider offers in the region of €70 million during the summer transfer window, per CaughtOffside.

The report further notes that Mendes’ skills and performance levels make him an ideal candidate to address Manchester United’s need for a left-back, aligning with the vision of Amorim and the club’s board.