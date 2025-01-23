Man Utd v Rangers LIVE: Latest result and reaction after Fernandes snatches late victory

Bruno Fernandes snatched a dramatic victory for Manchester United as they took a huge step towards direct progression to the last 16 of the Europa League.

The Manchester United captain popped up in stoppage time to deny Rangers a draw after the hosts had seemingly squandered their lead. The Portuguese midfielder tapped home the winner at the death to lift his side back into the top eight in the league phase of the competition, leaving Ruben Amorim’s side well placed with one game to go.

It marked a cruel end for Rangers after an impressive performance, particularly given Cyriel Dessers had appeared to have earned them a point. Dessers capitalised on a misjudgement from Harry Maguire to square affairs after visiting goalkeeper Jack Butland had earlier blundered in punching into his own net. But the Scottish side look highly unlikely to secure a top eight finish, leaving them facing a potential play-off round if they can beat Union Saint-Gilloise next week.

Re-live all of the action from Old Trafford below:

United sit in seventh, in the automatic qualification places by one point

Rangers are one place and one point below the hosts in the league phase table

53' GOAL! Jack Butland howler gifts Manchester United the lead [MUN 1-0 RAN]

88' GOAL! Cyriel Dessers scores stunner to equalise [MUN 1-1 RAN]

90+2' GOAL! Bruno Fernandes wins it in stoppage time [MUN 2-1 RAN]

Manchester United FC 2 - 1 Rangers FC

FULL-TIME! Manchester United 2-1 Rangers

22:04 , Will Castle

When they needed him most, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes popped up in stoppage time to deny Rangers a draw, salvaging a win they looked to have squandered.

The Portuguese midfielder tapped home the winner at the death to lift his side back into the top eight in the league phase of the competition, leaving Ruben Amorim’s side well placed with one game to go.

It marked a cruel end for Rangers after an impressive performance, particularly given Cyriel Dessers had appeared to have earned them a point. Dessers capitalised on a misjudgement from Harry Maguire to square affairs after visiting goalkeeper Jack Butland had earlier blundered in punching into his own net.

The Scottish side look highly unlikely to secure a top eight finish, leaving them facing a potential play-off round if they can’t beat Union Saint-Gilloise next week.



FULL-TIME! Manchester United 2-1 Rangers

21:59 , Will Castle

The whistle goes and Manchester United have just about done it!

Bruno Fernandes’ late winner puts United within touching distance of the Europa League last 16.

Manchester United 2-1 Rangers

21:57 , Will Castle

90+5 mins: Old Trafford is bouncing.

Could this be the turning point Ruben Amorim’s side so desperately needed?

GOAL! Manchester United 2-1 Rangers

21:55 , Will Castle

90+2 mins: GOAL! UNITED RECLAIM THEIR LEAD IN STOPPAGE TIME!

Jefte falls asleep at the back post to let Bruno Fernandes sneak in, latching onto Martinez’s cross for a simple finish through Butland’s legs.

What drama.

Manchester United 1-1 Rangers

21:53 , Will Castle

90 mins: Five minutes added on.

Set up for a frantic finish here. As things stand, both teams will be out of the top eight going into the league phase’s final matchday.

GOAL! Manchester United 1-1 Rangers

21:52 , Will Castle

88 mins: GOAL! RANGERS FIND AN EQUALISER!

Sublime from Cyriel Dessers to bring down the long ball with his right before firing an absolute bullet into the far corner with his left. What. A. Goal.

Silenced the place. United have blown their lead with two minutes to go.

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:49 , Will Castle

87 mins: SAVE! Butland called into action again to palm away Garnacho’s effort.

Rangers furious with the referee after he waved away a pretty blatant foul on Igamane moments earlier.

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:46 , Will Castle

84 mins: OFF THE POST! SO close to an equaliser for Rangers!

Rice brilliantly plays Dessers through who gets the dink on Bayindir, but his effort bounces agonisingly off the post and wide.

Replays show Dessers was probably just offside so it wouldn’t have stood, but that was a heart-in-mouth moment for all inside Old Trafford.

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:44 , Will Castle

82 mins: SAVE! Peach of a free-kick from Fernandes and a superb reflex save from Butland to deny Ugarte’s header from close range.

Butland is then fouled in the corner that comes from it, easing the pressure on Rangers.

Rasmus Hojlund now on for Zirkzee.

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:40 , Will Castle

79 mins: Dessers and Maguire have a bit of a tussle in the box and the Rangers striker looks to make something in the box. He looks optimistically to the ref who points for a goal kick.

Up the other end, Diallo gets on the end of an over-the-top through ball but flashes his volley high and wide.

This has the feeling of having another goal in it. Intriguingly, I’m not sure for who.

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:36 , Will Castle

75 mins: Christian Eriksen and Toby Collyer are the ones that make way for the United midfield pair.

Mainoo is immediately called into action and is got the better of by Igamane. He finds Jefte on the edge of the box who flicks it up and fires a volley towards the United goal, straight at Bayindir.

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:34 , Will Castle

73 mins: A bit of pinball from the free-kick but it trickles through to Bayindir in the end.

Mainoo and Ugarte preparing to come on.

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:32 , Will Castle

70 mins: United are actively looking to kill this game off.

Garnacho runs down the left and whips in a lofted cross, well defended this time.

Clement preparing to bring on Cyriel Dessers for an attacking injection - Bajrami coming off.

He’ll come on for a Rangers free-kick just inside the United half.

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:28 , Will Castle

66 mins: CLOSE! Harry Maguire latches onto Eriksen’s free-kick but can’t direct his header into the corner, just going past the post.

A free header in that postition, you expect Maguire to do better.

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:25 , Richard Jolly

United found an unorthodox way to make their breakthrough, with Jack Butland contriving to punch the ball into the back of his own net. There have not been too many goalkeeping howlers for United to savour in recent years, with Andre Onana and David de Gea making more than their share of mistakes, but they could enjoy this one.

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:24 , Will Castle

62 mins: OFF THE LINE! Garnacho really should have made it 2-0.

The pullback once again works for United as Garnacho receives the ball just a few yards out. He rushes his shot and puts it in the corner where a Rangers man is stood, who clears off the line with his head.

Rangers on the ropes here.

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:22 , Will Castle

59 minutes: Another massive injury blow for Rangers as Cerny limps off.

Curtis comes on as a replacement. Big moment for the 18-year-old.

Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:20 , Will Castle

57 mins: United have their tails up at the moment. Diallo breaks in behind moments after play restarted, his effort is blocked but the flag goes up.

Meanwhile, Malacia is on for Yoro at the back.

GOAL! Manchester United 1-0 Rangers

21:15 , Will Castle

53 mins: GOAL! An absolute HOWLER from Jack Butland!

Eriksen whips in the corner, Butland sees it all the way but instead of punching away, inadvertently punches it into his own net.

Sometimes you need a bit of luck and United have got just that to take the lead.



Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

21:14 , Will Castle

52 mins: CLOSE! How has that not gone in for Man United?

Garnacho pulls one back for Fernandes, whose effort from close range is deflected onto the roof of the net by Propper.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

21:12 , Will Castle

49 mins: Lovely football from United to get Eriksen to the byline. His pullback towards Zirkzee is blocked by Tavernier to prevent a tap in.

Igamane then has to head off the line from the resulting corner which had a hell of a lot bend. Rangers go up the other end and fashion an opening of their own, but young Bailey Rice can only get under the ball and send his half-volley into the stands.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

21:09 , Will Castle

47 mins: First opportunity to cause trouble falls to Rangers as they get a corner down the right.

Comes to nothing and United are now controlling possession.

BACK UNDERWAY! Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

21:07 , Will Castle

46 mins: Off we go again.

Three changes to make a note of. For United, Harry Maguire comes on for Matthijs de Ligt in defence.

Rangers have made a pair of half-time substitutions - Rice and McCausland on for Balogun and Barron, two players who picked up knocks in the first half.

HALF-TIME! Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:57 , Will Castle

‘Soft’ will be the word on everyone’s mouths in Old Trafford after Matthijs de Ligt’s header was ruled out for push on Robin Propper.

Ruben Amorim will feel hard done by at the break, even if his team haven’t been fully on song.



HALF-TIME! Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:55 , Will Castle







HALF-TIME! Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:51 , Will Castle

The whistle goes and it’s all square at the break.

United will feel short-changed after seeing a Matthijs de Ligt header chalked off for a soft foul by Leny Yoro.

However, they could have easily been behind, with Rangers having a handful of early openings that could have been dispatched.

Work to do after for Ruben Amorim.



Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:49 , Will Castle

45+3 mins: Half chance for Rangers as Igamane drives towards the box with support in toe.

The attack gets thwarted and Igamane leaves a foot in Martinez, giving United a free-kick deep in their own half and saving them from having to defend a Rangers throw in a dangerous area.

That’ll be all she wrote for the first half.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:46 , Will Castle

45+1 mins: Corner comes to nothing an Barron is back on the pitch. Happy days for Rangers.

Three minutes added on. If it stays like this, Clement will be the happier coach at the break.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:45 , Will Castle

45 mins: Injury concerns for Clement as Barron sits on the deck after a challenge from De Ligt.

Rangers will have to defend the corner with 10 men.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:43 , Will Castle

43 mins: SAVE! Lisandro Martinez laces one towards the top-left corner and Butland is required keep the scores level.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:41 , Will Castle

40 mins: Couple important actions from Bayindir in the the last few minutes.

The Turkish stopper is lively to scamper across his line and push away Igamane’s massively deflected effort.

He’s then at full stretch to prevent United from conceding straight from a corner... again.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:39 , Will Castle

36 mins: CHANCE! Best opening United have created so far.

Sublime pass from Fernandes to slip through Diallo, the Ivorian fires a shot at goal but Butland is equal to it.

Zirkzee receives a pull-back from Dalot moments later, his shot is blocked on the six-yard line.

Getting closer.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:36 , Richard Jolly

United have had a struggle to break down teams at home of late and that is continuing. There are times when Amorim's system doesn't help: Rangers leave the three centre-backs alone and instead outnumbered United elsewhere on the pitch. So far, it is working.



Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:34 , Will Castle

32 mins: Rangers get there chance to trouble the United defence with a couple of corners in succession, but nothing comes from it.

Ball back in the attacking half for United.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:29 , Will Castle

27 mins: More good work from Garnacho as the winger bends in an inviting cross into the six-yard box, but no-one is there to meet it.

You have to ask more of Zirkzee, there. Any proper number nine would know that that’s where you need to be.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:26 , Will Castle

24 mins: GOAL DISALLOWED! United have the ball in the net, but it won’t count!

Matthijs de Ligt nods home from a corner but the ref calls for a foul on Propper from Yoro.

Soft, to say the least. Rangers let off there.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:24 , Will Castle

22 mins: CHANCE! United should be in front.

Garnacho is once again at the heart of United’s attacking proceedings.

He gets the ball pulled back to him in space and fires over the bar - with a deflection off a Rangers head proving pivotal.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:17 , Will Castle

16 mins: Collyer whips in a pretty poor delivery but it’s met by an equally inadequate clearance, allowing Garnarcho to pick the ball up and see what he can do.

The Argentinian side-steps his man and fires a curling effort over the bar.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:15 , Richard Jolly

A bright start by Rangers and, in particular, from Ridvan Yilmaz. The Turkey international has come close twice in the first 10 minutes. It may be the type of attacking threat Ruben Amorim would like to see from a left wing-back in the United side but, with the exception of Diogo Dalot's barnstorming display at Anfield, he has had too rarely in his tenure. One interesting element of today's selection is that Christian Eriksen is playing as one of the No 10s, with Bruno Fernandes deeper in midfield.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:14 , Will Castle

12 mins: CHANCE! Another big opening for the visitors.

Yilmaz runs into space in the box and latches onto a lofted delivery, with his side-footed volley parried away by Bayindir.

Perhaps it was too much of a safe shot from Yilmaz, who could’ve left Bayindir no chance if he put his foot through it. It also could’ve landed in Row Z, granted.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:11 , Will Castle

10 mins: CHANCE! What an opportunity for Rangers to take a shock lead.

Collyer gets caught in possession and Igamane quickly slots through Raskin, who is one-on-one with Bayindir.

However, he gets the ball caught under him and can’t fire a shot away.

Huge moment.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:07 , Will Castle

7 mins: First bit of space to run into for Cerny, but well defended by Leny Yoro.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:06 , Will Castle

5 mins: United’s attacking vigour once again comes through Garnacho, who drives into the box but is thwarted by a brilliant challenge by Balogun.

Eriksen then gets space down the right and delivers a low cross, Balogun there to clear once more.

The hosts dominating possession during the early stages.

Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:04 , Will Castle

3 mins: Garnacho dances in from the left wing and tries to bend one from inside the box, straight down the throat of Butland.

Early flashes of encouragement.

KICK-OFF! Manchester United 0-0 Rangers

20:01 , Will Castle

1 min: KICK-OFF! We’re underway at Old Trafford.

Here come the players

20:00 , Will Castle

The teams are making their way out to Old Trafford.

Tributes continue for the late, great Denis Law - a figure adored on both sides of the border - with United passing over across a touching banner in honour of the Scot.

Amorim expects physical contest

19:55 , Will Castle

"I expect a really tough match, a lot of physicality and also the fans from Rangers making some noise,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“So we are prepared, our fans are prepared and we want to win."

Ruben Amorim saw his Manchester United side beaten 3-1 at home by Brighton on Sunday

Closing in on kick-off

19:50 , Will Castle

Just under 10 minutes until kick-off at Old Trafford.

After reportedly damaging a television in a furious post-match rant following the weekend’s dismal Brighton defeat, Ruben Amorim will be desperate to see a reaction from his players as United look to finally turn a corner under their new boss.

Rangers, meanwhile, will see this as the perfect opportunity to pick up a famous win at these hallowed footballing grounds.

Stay right here for all the action.

Clement uninterested in United's poor form

19:46 , Will Castle

"I'm totally not busy with that, if the other team have high confidence or low confidence," said Rangers boss Philippe Clement.

"We had it a few weeks ago before the Old Firm that nobody gave us a chance in and the team proved what they can do in big moments. It's about being focused on ourselves."

Ruben Amorim doubles down on United frustration

19:45 , Will Castle

Amorim has hardly taken a step back from his ‘worst team ever’ quotes from the weekend in his programme notes tonight.

"What we have seen so far since I arrived Manchester United has not been good enough,” he said.

"We all have to be honest with one another. Ever since I arrived, I have warned we would have to suffer together and that is exactly where we are. That does not make it acceptable to be losing so many games."

United saviour faces old demons

19:40 , Will Castle

Amad Diallo was reportedly on the chopping block under Erik ten Hag’s regime, but the Ivorian been one of the very few to come into his own under Ruben Amorim.

With four goals in his last three, he’s emerged as arguably the only United player Amorim wouldn’t willingly cut ties with if he got the chance.

And tonight, he faces against a team he spent a brief, not so prosperous spell with a couple years back.

Diallo made just six starts in a Rangers shirt while on loan in 2022. Safe to say it didn’t derail his rise too much.



History of the tie

19:30 , Will Castle

Manchester United and Rangers have met just four times so far, with United winning three and just one meeting ending all square. The last time was during the 2010/11 season when they were drawn together in the Champions League.

After a goalless draw at Old Trafford, Wayne Rooney scored the only goal of the game at Ibrox, from the penalty spot, with just three minutes remaining.

The only other match at Old Trafford ended in a 3-0 win to the home side, in the 2003 Champions League group stages when Van Nistelrooy scored twice, and Diego Forlan netted the other.

Rooney netted the only goal when these two sides last met

United limp at both ends

19:20 , Will Castle

United might be unbeaten in six in the Europa League, but their frailties at the back and going forward have been more than apparent in the competition.

They have scored just 12 and conceded eight in six league phase games, while failing to keep a clean sheet in their last 12 in all competitions, conceding 27.

They have also only scored 16 during that period, and six of them have come from the 88th minute onwards.

Rangers will be well aware of their opponents’ struggles of late as they look to win pick up their first ever win against the English giants.

Rangers hoping to catch United while they're cold

19:10 , Will Castle

For Rangers, this is probably the best time to be playing United and at Old Trafford too where the pressure will firmly be on the Red Devils, something they have struggled with this season.

When there is no expectation, United seem to perform, like away at Liverpool and Arsenal, but when they are expected to win, like at Wolves, Ipswich and West Ham they come unstuck.

Rangers, meanwhile, come into this game with just one defeat from their last 19 matches, but they are already 13 points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic and boss Philippe Clement has been under huge pressure.

Big night for Collyer

19:07 , Richard Jolly

More a battle of Britain than the battle of Britain, given that Rangers played Tottenham in their last Europa League match, but their visit to Old Trafford has added spice. It is a big night for Toby Collyer, whose only previous Manchester United start came against Barnsley and at left-back. His team need to win. United could do with avoiding the play-off round, rather than stumbling into it.



Marcus Rashford left out of squad again

19:05 , Will Castle

No return for Marcus Rashford into the Manchester United fold as Ruben Amorim leaves him out of the squad once again.

Rashford declared in December that he was “ready for a new challenge” and has since only made the teamsheet once, watching on from the bench during their 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle last month.

Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and AC Milan are among those reported as potential suitors, but The Independent understands that a permanent move away is unlikely this month.



When is the Europa League play-offs draw?

19:00 , Will Castle

As we enter the penultimate matchweek in the Europa League league phase, the competition’s format will soon see its new play-offs format in action for the first time in February, to decide which teams enter the last-16 knockout round.

The top eight teams in the final Europa League league-phase table will automatically go through to the last-16. They will be joined by the play-offs: a set of eight two-legged ties between those clubs who finished between ninth and 24th in the league standings.

The draw for the Europa League playoffs will take place on 31 January 2025. It will take place shortly after the Champions League draw, so it is expected to be around 6pm GMT.

When is the Europa League draw? Date, start time, TV and new format

Who makes the benches tonight?

18:59 , Will Castle

Here are the substitutes for both teams tonight.

Manchester United: Onana, Heaton; Maguire, Malacia, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Ugarte, Mainoo, Antony, Hojlund.

Rangers: Kelly, Munn; King, Hutton, Dowell, Rice, Curtis, Nsio, McCausland, Lawrence, Dessers, Lovelace.

Confirmed team news

18:55 , Will Castle

Manchester United XI: Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez; Diallo, Eriksen, Collyer, Amad; Garnacho, Fernandes, Zirkzee

Rangers XI: Butland; Tavernier, Propper, Balogun, Jefte; Barron, Raskin; Ridvan, Bajrami, Cerny; Igamane

State of play coming into tonight

18:50 , Will Castle

United sit seventh in the Europa League table with 12 points from their opening six games and the fact they are well placed to qualify for the last 16 is largely down to Ruud van Nistelrooy, who oversaw their first win of the campaign, while in caretaker charge.

He ended a run of three straight draws as United secured a 2-0 home win over PAOK Salonika, with Amad Diallo scoring both goals.

Rangers are one place and one point behind them in the league table after three wins, two draws and one defeat from their six games so far.

That loss came at home to Lyon, but they have beaten Malmo and Nice away, and FCSB at home, they also drew 1-1 with Tottenham at Ibrox last time out, so they won’t be a pushover for United.

Both will be eager to plant one foot in the last 16 this evening.

Manchester United eye first recruit of troubled Ruben Amorim era

18:40 , Will Castle

Manchester United are interested in signing Patrick Dorgu from Lecce, as they look to make a wing back the first recruit of the Ruben Amorim era.

The 20-year-old Denmark international, who has won four caps, is on United’s radar as they search for signings who suit Amorim’s style of play.

Dorgu, an international teammate of Rasmus Hojlund, broke into Lecce’s team last season, and could address United’s lack of left-footed options on that flank.

Man Utd identify first transfer recruit of troubled Ruben Amorim era

Amorim in dire need of a boost

18:30 , Will Castle

United boss Ruben Amorim pulled no punches after watching his side lose 3-1 at home to Brighton on Sunday to make it one home win from their last five.

It was also the seventh defeat since Amorim took over as manager, in November, prompting him to describe the side as "maybe the worst" in the club's 147-year history.

These quotes have prompted criticism from all directions but maybe they will have the desired effect when they take on Rangers tonight.

Predicted lineups

18:20 , Will Castle

Man Utd XI: Onana; de Ligt, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Collyer, Mainoo, Dalot; Amad, Fernandes; Hojlund.

Rangers XI: Kelly; Yilmaz, Propper, Nsiala, Jefte; Diomande, Raskin; Cerny, Danilo, Hagi; Igamane.

Rangers team news

18:10 , Will Castle

Goalkeeper Jack Butland remains out, as do John Souttar, Neraysho Kasanwirjo and Danilo, who suffered an injury last week against Aberdeen.

However, captain James Tavernier should be available after making his return at the weekend in the Scottish Cup.



Man United team news

18:00 , Will Castle

United have no new injury concerns after the loss to Brighton, though Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof and Mason Mount all remain sidelined.

Amorim may opt to rest some players in key positions, with Toby Collyer and Christian Eriksen potentially starting in midfield.

In attack, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund could return, while it is unknown whether Amorim would want to use Tyrell Malacia and Antony with both reportedly on the verge of loan move.

Ruben Amorim needs a result to lift the mood at Old Trafford

When's kick-off?

17:40 , Will Castle

Man Utd v Rangers is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday, 23 January at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Rangers LIVE

17:30 , Will Castle

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of tonight’s Europa League clash between Manchester United and Rangers.

Ruben Amorim’s side are looking to go one step closer to the last 16 - but they’ll need to perform better than they did on the weekend, where yet another dismal display saw them lose at home to Brighton.

Both teams are vying to bypass the knockouts, with Rangers sitting just one point below United in the league table.

We’ll have all the latest build-up and reaction right here.