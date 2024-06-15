Man Utd unwilling to sell six 'untouchable' players this summer

There are six players Manchester United regard as 'untouchable' in terms of a potential summer exit, a new report has alleged.

The Red Devils endured a frustrating 2023/24 campaign under Erik ten Hag, recording their lowest ever Premier League finish (8th) while crashing out of the Champions League at the group stage. The season did end on a high though, with victory over Manchester City at Wembley delivering a 13th FA Cup triumph for United.

Ten Hag's position as manager wasn't guaranteed despite that win, but United's new minority owners INEOS - led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and heavily influenced by Sir Dave Brailsford - decided to keep the Dutchman in his role after an extensive review of his performance and of alternative options.

United have drafted in Jason Wilcox as technical director and hope Dan Ashworth will soon be able to start as sporting director, representing a changing of the guard in respect to how the club operate in the transfer market.

The Mirror claim that United's summer spending budget is limited to between £40m and £50m as it stands, but player sales will help drive that figure up and allow the club to reshape a playing squad that looked desperately short of quality at times last season.

Andre Onana, Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot, Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund are the only players United are not willing to sell, the report adds, and there's hope that a number of underperforming players will be moved on.

Among those expected to leave are Casemiro, who is generating interest from the Saudi Pro League, outcast winger Jadon Sancho, Scandanavian duo Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof, and forgotten midfielder Donny van de Beek, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Captain Bruno Fernandes has been linked with Bayern Munich and the Saudi Pro League but is expected to be offered a new and improved contract to stay at Old Trafford.

It's also unclear whether Marcus Rashford will attract suitors this summer, though United are open to selling the academy graduate if they were to receive an acceptable offer. The 26-year-old was below his best during the 2023/24 campaign, scoring just eight goals in all competitions after netting a career-high 30 in Ten Hag's first season in charge.

Rashford's underwhelming form ultimately cost him a place in England's squad for Euro 2024, with Gareth Southgate instead preferring in-form players such as Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze and Anthony Gordon.