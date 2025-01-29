Man Utd have two teen prodigies to solve £75m transfer puzzle – opinion







Manchester United have found a shrewd way of saving millions in the transfer market.

Man United made multiple bids for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite last summer.

The Toffees stood firm on their eye-watering asking price of around £75 million.

United raised their offer to £50 million but ultimately chose not to meet Everton’s inflated demand.

In hindsight, their decision not to go all-in on the young defender looks like a stroke of genius.

Reports suggest that Manchester United have signed Arsenal academy starlet Ayden Heaven.

Heaven is a highly-rated centre-back with the potential to become a future superstar.

At just 18 years old, his left-footed ability is sure to excite manager Ruben Amorim, especially with the growing demand for left-footed defenders in recent years.

Securing a left-footed centre-back was a priority for former head coach Erik ten Hag, and the club acted on this by signing Lisandro Martinez from Ajax.

Heaven is considered a quality defender, with many reports indicating that he is viewed as a first-team signing.

He is expected to provide cover for Martinez, who is the undisputed first-choice for the left centre-back role.

It remains to be seen whether Amorim will integrate him into the senior squad immediately or allow him to adjust with the youth teams first.

Godwill Kukonki is another promising United starlet who could compete for the same spot.

The 16-year-old has already been included in the senior matchday squads several times this season.

He could become the first United academy graduate to make his debut under Amorim.

The head coach is already impressed with Kukonki and believes he’s ready to handle the demands of the Premier League.

Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are expected to leave after this season.

Heaven and Kukonki will have a valuable opportunity to impress during the pre-season tour and prove their worth to secure their spots in the senior squad.

Article written by Sanidhya Bhardwaj .