🚨 Man Utd suffer another injury as defender stretchered off

🚨 Man Utd suffer another injury as defender stretchered off

Injuries continue to pile up at Manchester United ahead of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

During Saturday's blockbuster friendly against Liverpool, young defender Will Fish was the next to be hauled off.

The 21-year-old came off the bench but injured himself during a tackle and was forced off on a stretcher.

Manager Erik ten Hag even entered the pitch to talk to the youngster, but he ultimately went off with his head in his hands.

Will Fish appears to have injured himself from that challenge and is about to be stretched off the pitch #MUFC https://t.co/mjgK2PA0LJ pic.twitter.com/zrRBsEAsp1 — UTDQuarters (@UTDQuarters) August 4, 2024

The club will be hoping it's nothing too serious.