🚨 Man Utd suffer another injury as defender stretchered off

emily wilson
·1 min read
Injuries continue to pile up at Manchester United ahead of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

During Saturday's blockbuster friendly against Liverpool, young defender Will Fish was the next to be hauled off.

The  21-year-old came off the bench but injured himself during a tackle and was forced off on a stretcher.

Manager Erik ten Hag even entered the pitch to talk to the youngster, but he ultimately went off with his head in his hands.

The club will be hoping it's nothing too serious.

