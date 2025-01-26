Man Utd Prepare Fresh Bid for Lecce Star Patrick Dorgu

Manchester United are reluctant to pull the brakes on their effort to sign Patrick Dorgu despite seeing their opening bid turned down by Lecce. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils will soon lodge a new offer for the sought-after youngster.

Lecce rebuffed Man Utd’s initial proposal worth €30 million. As head coach Marco Giampaolo confirmed in one of his recent interviews, the Italian minnows are well aware of the gem they have on their books.

“Top European clubs want him so it’s normal to be affected at some point,” Giampaolo said via Romano. “But he’s very mature and serious guy. I don’t think transfer news are going to create any issues, this week he’s been working very well.”

Therefore, Lecce won’t let Dorgu leave for less than €40. Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim’s charges hope to bridge that gap by including several add-ons in the agreement. As for the player, he has been radio-silent.

With Lecce fighting tooth and nail to avoid relegation from Serie A, the club’s priority is to keep hold of Dorgu until the summer. However, time is the luxury Man Utd can’t afford amid their miserable season.

Furthermore, postponing talks until June would compromise United’s chances of signing Dorgu. Indeed, Napoli could re-enter the frame at the end of 2024/25, especially if they win the Scudetto in Antonio Conte’s first season in charge of the club.

On the other hand, the Lecce management must be rubbing their hands.