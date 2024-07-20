Man Utd now want to sign 25-goal/assist star with misfiring Antony allowed to leave on loan – report

Manchester United seem interested in signing a new winger to replace Antony this summer.

Antony has failed to live up to the expectations since his big-money move from Ajax in 2022. He has just 11 goals and five assists from 82 appearances in all competitions.

He was largely a substitute in the second half of last season. ESPN claim that the misfiring forward will be allowed to leave on loan if his £70,000-a-week wages are matched.

Amidst this, L’Equipe report that United have been working on a deal for Simons for a year now and they continue to remain interested in landing the Dutchman’s signature.

The Red Devils are set to face competition from Bayern Munich for the versatile star.

Man Utd could sign Simons on loan to replace Antony

Simons had a productive season on loan with RB Leipzig last term. He scored 10 goals and provided another 15 assists from 43 appearances for the Bundesliga giants.

He is now expected to leave on another season-long loan, considering the French champions want to avoid paying a huge transfer fee to his former club PSV Eindhoven.

The Dutch outfit are owed a ‘significant sell-on fee‘ if the attacker is sold by January 2025.

This is definitely a huge boost for United who are unlikely to make a huge outlay on a winger. A loan deal with an option or obligation to buy next summer would suit them.

Simons would be a fabulous acquisition for the Red Devils. He made 25 goal contributions for Leipzig last term and also excelled with his dribbling, duel winning ability and recoveries.

The 21-year-old won 55 percent of his duels in the Bundesliga with 2.6 take-ons and 5.2 recoveries per game.

The Dutchman can comfortably operate from either flank, but he could be seen as competition on the right wing which has been a problematic position for United over the years.

In our view, United are preparing to loan out Antony to bring in Simons. The Barcelona graduate could be assured a regular starting role from the right side of the Red Devils’ attack.

