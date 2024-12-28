Man Utd must loan 3 starlets in January: Ten Hag hailed one as ‘big talent’, gave debuts to other two – view

Man Utd must loan 3 starlets in January: Ten Hag hailed one as ‘big talent’, gave debuts to other two – view





Manchester United have a few big calls to make in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Despite the senior team struggling, the United youth sides have been in good touch in 2024/25 campaign.

Many youngsters have put on impressive displays and a short-term loan spell in Championship or League 1 could be the next step in their development.

Here we look at three players Man United must send on loan next month.

Harry Amass

The 17-year-old was widely tipped to make the leap to United’s first team this season.

With the left-back position a well-documented area of concern, Harry Amass was seen as a promising solution.

Yet, six months into the campaign, Amass finds himself further away from the senior squad than when the season began.

Former United manager Erik ten Hag praised Amass as a “big talent” but felt the teenager wasn’t quite ready to handle the physical demands of top-flight football.

A loan to a Championship club could provide the ideal litmus test.

Dan Gore

Dan Gore broke through under Ten Hag, making his debut against Crystal Palace in September 2023.

He made another appearance for the senior team before he was loaned out to Port Vale FC in League One.

Unfortunately, his loan stint was cut short after just one appearance due to injury which ruled him out for the remainder of the 2023-2024 campaign.

He returned to action last month for the under-21 side and a loan move could help him earn regular minutes.

Ethan Wheatley

The 18-year-old striker has emerged as one of the brightest stars in United’s academy.

Wheatley made his debut against Sheffield United in the Premier League in April.

He came on as a late substitute in the Carabao Cup this season under Ruud van Nistelrooy.

He has been involved with the senior squad but his playing time has been limited due to the competition for places within the squad.

At youth level, Gabriele Biancheri and Chido Obi-Martin have been grabbing the headlines. Wheatley has already outgrown that stage.

It’s now time for him to take the next step in his career.

He may have flown under the radar this season but his potential is nothing short of explosive.

If he can harness that untapped talent during a loan spell over the next six months, manager Ruben Amorim could be compelled to hand him a chance in the first team next season.

Article written by Sanidhya Bhardwaj .