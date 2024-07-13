Man Utd have made big offer to sign 24-goal/assist winger in the ‘last few hours’ – report

Manchester United have not made any signings in the current transfer window but there could be an announcement in the next few hours.

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee recently signed a five-year contract with the club and he is likely to be introduced to the fans this weekend.

It is now reported by Gazzetta dello Sport (page 20) that United have ‘stepped up’ with a huge offer for Paris Saint-Germain winger Xavi Simons in the ‘last few hours’.

Nothing else is specified over the bid, but they claim that Zirkzee and Simons would end up stepping on each other’s toes a bit due to their positions and characteristics.

United could make surprise loan swoop for Simons

Simons rejoined Paris Saint-Germain from PSV Eindhoven last summer after they triggered a £5 million buy-back clause. He went on to join RB Leipzig on loan where he scored nine goals and provided 15 assists last term.

Leipzig are keen on re-signing him on a temporary basis, but they now face competition from Bayern as well as United, who have made a late move for the attacker.

PSG currently owe a significant sell-on fee to PSV if Simons is sold by January 2025. This is a big reason why they are reluctant to consider his permanent transfer this summer.

However, there is a possibility of a loan deal with an option to buy. In our opinion, United could consider the option if they manage to part ways with Jadon Sancho.

Mason Greenwood is on the verge of leaving the club this summer. Sancho recently returned to training after sorting out his differences with manager Erik ten Hag.

If United were to approach for Simons, we simply don’t see him staying beyond the summer.

The Dutchman would provide United with another quality solution on the right wing which has been a problematic position for the club over a number of years.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com