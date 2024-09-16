Man Utd injury update: Matthijs De Ligt, Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraouoi latest news and return dates

Manchester United will be hoping they are not left with an injury crisis after more defenders picked up knocks.

United completed a restorative 3-0 victory over Southampton, but Erik Ten Hag was forced to take off Matthijs De Ligt, Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraouoi.

Even Harry Maguire - a substitute himself - was seen limping towards the end of the game at St Mary’s.

Ten Hag is already without the likes Leny Yoro, Rasmus Hojlund, Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Tyrell Malacia and Victor Lindelof.

Here is your latest Man Utd injury news and return dates...

Matthjis De Ligt

De Ligt scored his first United goal against Southampton but was taken at the death after struggling with cramp.

However, the Netherlands international has allayed fears he could be out longer term, saying: “I’m fine I just had a little bit of cramp the last five minutes.

“It’s the first time I think in five months that I played three times in a row.

“I wanted to play until the end but the coach said it would be better to take me off.”

Potential return date: Saturday 21st September v Crystal Palace

Lisandro Martinez

Martinez came off in the 77th minute of the win over Saints and was replaced by Jonny Evans.

Lisandro Martinez was forced off against Southampton (Action Images via Reuters)

The 26-year-old played twice for Argentina during the international break and has started every game for United so far this season.

Ten Hag said: "We had internationals, short in the season, some are short in the pre-season, some come from intercontinental flights so then you know you have a 12:30 game and you can struggle.

"Hopefully it’s nothing serious, we have to assess it today, or tomorrow and then we can see."

Potential return date: Saturday 21st September v Crystal Palace

Noussair Mazraouoi

Mazraouoi was taken off in the 74th minute of the victory over Southampton and replaced by Maguire.

The Morocco international has started every game for United following his £17million move from Bayern Munich.

Potential return date: Saturday 21st September v Crystal Palace

Harry Maguire

Maguire was seen limping towards the end of the game against Southampton, having only been introduced as a second-half substitute.

The England international started United’s first two games of the season but has since been replaced by De Ligt.

Potential return date: Saturday 21st September v Crystal Palace

Rasmus Hojlund

Hojlund has yet to feature this season after picking up a hamstring injury during United’s pre-season tour of the USA.

He is now closing in on a return to action after six weeks out, with Ten Hag saying: “Rasmus Hojlund and Luke Shaw are progressing very well but won't be available to face Southampton on Saturday.

Potential return date: Saturday 21st September v Crystal Palace

Luke Shaw

Shaw is also yet to feature for United this season after being sidelined with a calf injury.

He missed the final few months of last term but returned in time to feature for England at Euro 2024, only to pick up a new issue before the new season.

Potential return date: Saturday 21st September v Crystal Palace

Leny Yoro

Big things were expected of Yoro following his £52m summer switch from Lille, but the 18-year-old suffered a serious foot injury during the pre-season game against Arsenal.

He had to undergo surgery with the initial prognosis suggesting he would be out for three months, with recent reports suggesting he is walking without crutches as he steps up his return.

Potential return date: November 2024

Tyrell Malacia

Malacia has been out for more than a year after undergoing knee surgery last summer.

He hasn’t played for United since May 2023, with Ten Hag saying last month: “He is not that far, but he is now in a progress situation.

“At a relatively short notice, he can again return into team training and then into team performance in games. I think it would be possible in two months.”

Potential return date: October/November 2024

Mason Mount

Mason Mount started the season in United’s midfield, before picking up a ‘minor muscle injury’ during the 2-1 defeat at Brighton.

He is set to be out for up to five weeks, revealing his frustrations on social media where he wrote: “It looks like I'll be out for a few games.

“Leading up to and during pre-season, I worked hard to get my fitness back to where it needs to be and I felt re-energised, sharp and ready. “I wanted you to hear it directly from me how frustrated I am, as I expect you are too.”

Potential return date: October 2024

Victor Lindelof

Lindelof has not featured since a pre-season clash with Liverpool.

While it was initially believed to be a minor toe problem, the defender was pictured on crutches after the first game of the season.

Lindelof did not make the squad for the defeat to Liverpool before the international break, but could make a return to action later this month.

Potential return date: September 2024