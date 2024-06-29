Man Utd Initiate Talks with PSG Target, Player Open to Move Despite Lack of Champions League

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt might be on the move this summer, with his name frequently popping up in transfer rumors. The 24-year-old Dutch international is reportedly a target for Paris Saint-Germain, who are looking to strengthen their defense.

Earlier this month, RMC Sport reported that PSG are targeting the Bayern Munich center-back, under contract until 2027, as a key addition to their defense. However, Manchester United appears to have an edge over the Parisians as they look to secure the former Ajax standout.

Transfer window expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester United have reached out to de Ligt’s representatives, considering him as a potential new center-back alongside other options like Jarrad Branthwaite.

De Ligt is open to joining the Red Devils, even without UEFA Champions League football. Bayern Munich might sell de Ligt this summer, so it’s up to Manchester United to decide.

🚨🔴 Manchester United made contact with Matthijs de Ligt’s camp as he’s one of the options being considered as new CB — including Branthwaite. De Ligt, open to joining United even with no UCL football. Bayern could sell de Ligt this summer, up to Man United decision. pic.twitter.com/hxiLEA0Ms7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2024

Recently, de Ligt was asked about his future but noted that ahead of UEFA Euro 2024, it isn’t the time to discuss where he’ll be playing next season.

“I’ve already said this is not the time for me to think about it,” de Ligt said. “We’re playing at the Euros now and that’s very important for me and the national team.

“That’s why I can’t say now what I think about this situation. But what I can say is that I’ve now played my second season at Bayern – I’m very happy. For now I’m focused on the Euros and then we’ll see what happens”