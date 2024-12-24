Man Utd can make first winter signing next week, £42m star available for bargain fee – opinion

Manchester United can make their first signing of the winter transfer window next week.

The Red Devils have had a disappointing first half to the Premier League campaign. They are presently 13th in the table with a nine-point deficit to the Champions League places.

Manager Ruben Amorim has been unable to bring a significant change in the club’s results. He could be backed with a small budget to reinforce a couple of positions this winter.

A new left wing-back is reportedly the top priority for the Portuguese. We believe the club have an easy decision to make. They should re-sign Alvaro Fernandez from Benfica.

The United graduate was loaned out to the Portuguese outfit at the start of the year. The Lisbon club triggered the clause to sign him permanently for £5 million last summer.

As part of the agreement, the Red Devils agreed a buy-back clause worth £16 million which will stay active until the summer of 2026, according to Manchester Evening News.

Fernandez would be a perfect signing for Amorim

The 21-year-old had a slow start to his career with Benfica, but his performances have vastly improved this campaign after the appointment of Bruno Lage as their new manager.

The Spaniard has been a permanent fixture in the starting XI. He has registered two goals and two assists from 23 games at left-back and has also excelled with his defensive work.

Fernandez has won 59 percent of his duels with 2.2 tackles, 1.9 clearances and 5.4 recoveries per game.

He has completed 56 percent of his dribbles with 26 passes in the opposition half per appearance.

With the unreliability of Diogo Dalot and Tyrell Malacia at left wing-back, it appears a no-brainer decision to re-sign Fernandez when the transfer window reopens at the start of January.

He would be a bargain signing with the progress made during his time with Benfica.

Fernandez, who has a release clause worth £42 million valid for other clubs, has experience as a left wing-back, having played a full season at Preston North End (on loan) in the position.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com & Sofascore.com

Article written by Sri Aswin .