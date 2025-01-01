Man Utd eye £80m Gyokeres in January - Thursday's gossip

Struggling Manchester United will try to sign Viktor Gyokeres this month, Real Madrid want Trent Alexander-Arnold to sign pre-contract agreement, and Arsenal are favourites in chase for Omar Marmoush.

Manchester United will try to sign Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres, 26, from Sporting this month in a bid to save their season, but a deal is expected to cost £80m. (Mirror)

Real Madrid remain on track to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer on a free transfer, with the 26-year-old looking to leave Liverpool. The La Liga club want the England defender to sign a pre-contract agreement quickly to avoid the possibility of him changing his mind. (Relevo - in Spanish)

But Liverpool's resolve to keep Alexander-Arnold for the rest of this season will be tested by a second approach from Real Madrid in January. (Times - subscription required)

Barcelona sporting director Deco's eagerness to sign Liverpool's Colombian winger Luis Diaz has been given a boost, with the 27-year-old unhappy that talks have not started over an improved contract at Anfield. (Sport - in Spanish)

Arsenal lead the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt's Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush, 25, amid interest from Liverpool, Paris St-Germain and AC Milan. (GiveMeSport)

The Gunners have considered a move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, but are unwilling to pay more than £25m for the 27-year-old England international. (Football Transfers)

Rashford has denied holding discussions with an agency to try to engineer a transfer away from Manchester United this month. (MEN)

Fulham fear French club Marseille will renew their interest in Brazil midfielder Andreas Pereira, 29. (Times - subscription required)

Brentford, West Ham and Fulham are monitoring the contract situation of 29-year-old English midfielder Will Hughes at Crystal Palace. (Football Insider)

Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain will rival six Premier League clubs to sign Spain forward Dani Olmo on a free transfer, however Barcelona have not yet given up hope of registering the 26-year-old for the second half of the campaign. (Mirror)

Manchester United are open to offers for Brazilian Casemiro as well as Danish midfield colleague Christian Eriksen, both 32, and 30-year-old Sweden defender Victor Lindelof in January. (Fabrizio Romano)

Athletic Bilbao are keeping tabs on Basque-born Norwich City star Borja Sainz, 23, should fellow Spanish winger Nico Williams, 22, leave the La Liga club. (Sport via Football Espana)

Nottingham Forest will listen to offers for Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi, 27, this month, if they can secure a replacement of similar ability. (Mail - subscription required)

Manchester United's £900 million kit deal with Adidas could be terminated by the German sportswear giant if the club were relegated from the Premier League. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Manager Ruben Amorim will allow 17-year-old English left-back Harry Amass and English midfielder Dan Gore, 20, to leave Manchester United on loan in January. (Mirror)

Crystal Palace could look to cash in on 25-year-old English left-back Tyrick Mitchell in the January transfer window, before his deal expires at the end of the season. (Football Insider)

Galatasaray are in talks with Paris St-Germain over a deal to sign Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 29, on loan with an option to buy. (Florian Plettenberg)