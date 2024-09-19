Man Utd could now replace Casemiro with £42.6m star, have ‘excellent’ ties with UCL giants – View

Manchester United are still interested in signing one of Atalanta’s best midfielders, according to TNT Sports in Brazil.

The Red Devils were linked with the Brazil international back in August and it was reported that the club made a surprise transfer approach to Atalanta.

The club were willing to pay around £42.6 million for the midfielder, but Atalanta had no plans of selling him with barely time left to pursue a suitable replacement.

United eventually went ahead to sign Manuel Ugarte, who was their main target. The club found an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain before the deadline.

It is now reported that Ederson continues to remain in the sights of United. Newcastle, Barcelona and Juventus are also admirers of the former Salernitana man.

Man Utd could see Ederson as Casemiro replacement

United bolstered their defensive midfield department with Ugarte. The Uruguayan made his full debut against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup third round in midweek.

He was substituted shortly after the hour mark and should be a consistent starter going forward.

His arrival could pave the way for Casemiro’s departure next year. The Brazilian is no longer in his prime and he was guilty of two high-profile errors against Liverpool.

Should Casemiro head for the exit door, United could be prepared to invest big on another holding midfielder, who can provide strong competition for places.

United could return for Ederson as they have ‘excellent‘ ties with Atalanta. The club have already signed Amad Diallo and Rasmus Hojlund from the Bergamo outfit.

Ederson would be a good acquisition. He is better with the ball at his feet than Casemiro. The Atalanta ace has caught the eye with his duel-winning ability and work rate.

He also possesses the ability to score goals from counter-attacks and set-pieces. He recently turned 25 and would represent a solid buy with long-term success in mind.

