Man Utd could move to sign £50m Premier League star if Everton don’t reduce Branthwaite fee – report

Manchester United could turn their attention to signing Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi if Everton refuse to lower their demands for Jarrad Branthwaite, according to Mirror.

The Red Devils have already agreed personal terms with Branthwaite, but they are yet to secure a deal with the Toffees. Their opening offer worth £35 million plus £8m in easy add-ons was turned down.

United are planning to make an improved proposal, but they are unlikely to pay anywhere close to the £70m price tag. The new hierarchy are refusing to be held to ransom.

The management will inform the Toffees of their willingness to move onto alternative targets if an agreement cannot be struck on realistic terms. Mirror claim that Guehi is one of the candidates that the club admire.

Guehi would be a good alternative signing

United have identified Branthwaite as their ideal central defensive target. The 21-year-old is left-footed, but he has the ability to operate in both centre-back positions.

The same can be said about Guehi. The Chelsea graduate won 60 percent of his ground and aerial duels last season with 3.5 clearances and 4.8 recoveries per outing.

Guehi is much better than Branthwaite with the ball at his feet. He had a passing accuracy of 87 percent in the league last term – significantly higher than Branthwaite (80%).

He does not have the aerial presence of Branthwaite, but he makes up for it with his good concentration.

United could be willing to pay around £50m to sign Branthwaite. If the Toffees reject the proposal, the club could spend a similar fee to land Guehi from the Eagles.

