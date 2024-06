🚨 Man Utd confirm Mary Earps departure

Manchester United have confirmed that Mary Earps is set to leave the club.

The Lionesses’ goalkeeper made over 100 appearances for Marc Skinner’s side in a five-year spell that saw her win the Women’s FA Cup.

But Earps turned down an improved contract with the Red Devils ahead of reported plans to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

She will reportedly become the highest-paid goalkeeper in the women’s game in signing a two-year contract.