Man Utd changing room at PL club bugged with Ten Hag’s team talks recorded in security scare – report

Manchester United had their dressing room bugged before their Premier League match away at Aston Villa last Sunday, according to the Sun.

A prankster deceived Villa Park staff into sneaking in and planting a hidden device the Friday before the Red Devils came visiting, with the team talks of manager Erik ten Hag recorded.

The prankster happens to be a Man United fan, and he made use of a Chinese phone with a setting where a microphone can be activated by calling it from another device to record the instructions from the Dutchman to the squad and individual players.

He collected the phone on Monday and while the Sun has heard the recording, they have chosen not to publish its details.

It is a huge breach of security which has left Villa worried, and other Premier League clubs will be on alert and wary of similar situations going forward.

The made-in-China device was sticky-taped out of sight in the Man United dressing room at Villa Park, and it was called when Ten Hag got in with his team, with his conversations ahead of the game recorded.

The recording is likely to be uploaded to social media soon as the prankster will be desperate to make money or prove a point with it.

The game ended 0-0, and the Man United boss has been under huge pressure after a woeful start to 2024-25 which has yielded just three wins in 11 games across all competitions.

