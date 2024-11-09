Man United on the table as Real Madrid and Barcelona join race for 24-year-old speedster

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies.

According to journalist Christian Falk, Manchester United are very much on the table when it comes to the race for the Canadian international defender. They will face competition from Real Madrid and Barcelona as well. The defender will be a free agent in the summer of 2025 and naturally, he is one of the most attractive commodities on the market right now.

Signing a player of his calibre on a free transfer would be a masterstroke for any club, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. Manchester United need a quality left back, and Davies would be a major upgrade on Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. Both players have had their fair share of injury problems, and the Red Devils need alternatives now.

The 24-year-old has proven himself in the Bundesliga and he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League as well. Apart from his defensive skills, his recovery pace and effectiveness going forward will add a new dimension to the Manchester United side.

Can Man United convince Alphonso Davies?

Convincing the player to join the club will not be easy, especially when Barcelona and Real Madrid are keen on him as well. Real Madrid need a quality long-term solution to their fullback issues, and Davies would be a solid addition. He could be tempted to join the Spanish club and push for major trophies every season with them. Similarly, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick wants a reunion with the player at the Spanish club.

A move to La Liga could be more attractive for the player. In addition to that, Manchester United are struggling to secure Champions League qualification as they cannot hope to attract players like Davies without the lure of premier European football. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.