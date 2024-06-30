Man United set asking price for 24-year-old ace, Euro giants keen

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is expected to leave the club permanently at the end of the season.

The England international was on loan at Borussia Dortmund last season and he was quite impressive for the Bundesliga giants. He helped them reach the final of the UEFA Champions League.

He will return to his parent club, but he does not have a future at Old Trafford and the Red Devils are prepared to sell him permanently. According to a report via IlBiancoNero, Manchester United have now set a €40 million asking price for the winger and Juventus are keen on securing his signature.

However, the Italian outfit are unwilling to pay the asking price for the player and they are hoping to sign him on loan for the next season. Sending him out on loan is unlikely to benefit Manchester United, and it would be quite surprising if they decided to sanction his departure unless it is a permanent one.

He has been linked with a return to Borussia Dortmund as well, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Jadon Sancho needs to leave Man United permanently

Sancho needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and he is unlikely to get that opportunity at Manchester United. Leaving the club permanently would be ideal for all parties. Manchester United would get to recoup some money from his departure as well, and they could use that to improve their squad this summer.

Manchester United paid a substantial amount of money for the 24-year-old winger when they signed him, but the transfer has not worked out. With that said, Sancho still remains a top quality player who has proven his quality in the Bundesliga this past season. He could be a quality acquisition for Juventus if they can get the deal done.