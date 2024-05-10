Man United legend David Beckham details what people should expect from 1999 treble documentary

David Beckham has revealed what football fans can expect from a new documentary on Manchester United’s treble-winning 1999 season.

The England legend was speaking at the premiere of 99, a three-part series celebrating the historic achievements of the 1999 team that launches on Amazon Prime Video on 17 May.

“It’s about reminiscing, it’s about those memories that are so special - but also about seeing that hectic season we were in at the time,” Beckham said.

“We had a terrible first part of the season.”

Beckham went on to praise the character of the 1999 team and the manager at the time, Sir Alex Ferguson.