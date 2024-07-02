Man United enter transfer talks with Bayern Munich as contract offered

Man United are ‘in talks’ with Bayern Munich over potentially signing defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Red Devils are keen to strengthen their backline after conceding 58 goals in the Premier League last season – the most they have allowed in a single campaign since 1971.

The club, whose interest in the 24-year-old first emerged last week, have moved quickly to try and complete a deal, with Dutch outlet De Telegraaf claiming that the centre-back has been offered a five-year contract at Old Trafford.

Man United have also ‘opened formal discussions’ about a transfer with Bayern in the meantime, according to The Athletic.

The north west outfit have supposedly been long time admirers of the Netherlands international, while manager Erik ten Hag is said to be interested in a reunion with the 24-year-old. De Ligt played under Ten Hag at Ajax before joining Juventus in 2019.

The Dutchman’s contract with Bayern runs until 2027, but the Bavarian club are keen to move on one of their highest earners after he only made 16 Bundesliga appearances last season.

Sky Germany have previously reported that Bayern would be willing to sell De Ligt for €50m. However, United will have to raise fund by selling players before they can sign new recruits.

