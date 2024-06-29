Man United discover deadline to complete €40m transfer

Man United have just a month and a half to complete the signing of Joshua Zirkzee in the summer transfer window.

The Bologna forward is available for €40m due to a release clause in his contract, which the Red Devils intend on triggering.

The club have already held talks with the player’s representatives over a potential move and are said to be discussing the transfer ‘internally’.

That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Zirkzee’s release clause is only valid until mid-August.

AC Milan have reportedly agreed on personal terms with Zirkzee, but agent ‘commissions are the stumbling block. Arsenal have also been linked with the Dutch international, who is currently at Euro 2024.

The 23-year-old scored 11 league goals last season as Bologna secured a top-five finish and Champions League qualification, with the forward’s performances earning him the Serie A Young Player of the Season award for 2023-24.

The 6ft 4in forward led all strikers in Serie A for successful take-ons last season and Man United view Zirkzee as both competition and cover for Rasmus Hojlund.

Erik ten Hag wants to add a forward to his squad to ease the burden on Hojlund, who scored 16 times in all competitions during his debut season at Old Trafford. United are without a like-for-like alternative to the Denmark international with Anthony Martial departing as a free agent this summer.

Zirkzee began his career in the academy at Bayern Munich and made 17 senior appearances for the Germans, before joining Bologna after a successful loan spell at Anderlecht.

