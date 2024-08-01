Man United confirm Steve McClaren is leaving club to become Jamaica national coach



Manchester United have confirmed that coach Steve McClaren is leaving the club.

Sir Alex Ferguson’s former lieutenant will be the new head coach of national side, Jamaica.

Rumours started to spread a couple of days ago that McClaren could leave Old Trafford after becoming disgruntled with what he perceived as a demotion in terms of his importance in Erik ten Hag’s coaching hierarchy.

It then emerged that he was one of the leading candidates for the Jamaica role.

The shortlist for the Caribbean position also included former United captain, Steve Bruce, who has been out of work for two years since being relieved of his duties at West Brom.

But it was to be McClaren who emerged victorious, with United announcing this morning:

“McClaren is to leave Manchester United to become head coach of the Jamaica men’s national team.

“Steve will continue to oversee the return of international players to pre-season training at Carrington in the coming days, before departing after the rest of the squad returns from our US tour next week.”

McClaren said:

“I wish to say a huge thank you to everyone at Manchester United for their friendship, help and support during the past two years.

“I am delighted to have played my part in helping Erik deliver two trophies to the club and for my final game to have been our FA Cup victory over Manchester City, there can be no better note on which to end.

“I have no doubt the foundations that are in place at Manchester United will see the club challenging again soon for all the major trophies.”

Ten Hag commented:

““I want to thank Steve for his tremendous service over the past two years. He has been an invaluable source of support and advice to me since I arrived in English football, helping us achieve two trophies while laying down foundations for further success.

“Steve and I have been friends for 16 years since we first worked together at FC Twente and that relationship will continue as he embarks on this next challenge, as will his bond with Manchester United. All of us at the club wish Steve the best of luck in his new role.”

Everyone at The Peoples Person wishes Steve all the best for the future.

Steve McClaren is set to leave United and become head coach of Jamaica. We want to thank Steve for his fantastic service to the club and wish him all the best for the future ❤️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 31, 2024





