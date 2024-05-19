Man City XI vs West Ham: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League final day

Manchester City are without Ederson but otherwise full strength for their Premier League title decider against West Ham.

The goalkeeper is out after suffering a facial injury against Tottenham last time out but Kevin De Bruyne has shaken off an issue which forced him off in that game.

Pep Guardiola has stressed that first-choice goalkeeper Ederson was not concussed before he was replaced by Stefan Ortega following a nasty collision with Cristian Romero.

Nevertheless, the Brazilian will now miss both West Ham’s visit and the FA Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley on May 25 after scans revealed a small fracture to his right eye socket.

Given the nature of Ortega’s performance after coming on, however, perhaps the back-up stopper would have kept his place anyway.

De Bruyne was also replaced and Guardiola confirmed the Belgian “couldn’t run properly” after a challenge from Pape Sarr. The midfielder, however, eased injury concerns after the game and starts today.

Confirmed team news

Man City XI: Ortega, Walker, Gvardiol, Dias, Akanji, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Carson, Stones, Ake, Kovacic, Grealish, Alvarez, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis

West Ham XI: Areola, Zouma, Mavropanos, Cresswell, Coufal, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Emerson Palmieri, Kudus, Antonio, Lucas Paqueta

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Cornet, Ings, Alvarez, Ogbonna, Earthy, Casey, Mubama

Injuries: Ederson

Time and date: 4pm BST on Sunday May 19, 2024

Venue: Etihad Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports