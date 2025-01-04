Man City XI vs West Ham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League game today

Manchester City are still nursing a lengthy injury list as they look to make it back-to-back wins over West Ham in the Premier League today to kick off 2025.

Pep Guardiola’s side may not have convinced during their 2-0 victory over struggling Leicester last weekend but will hope that at least arresting the slump will have helped restore some confidence.

While it remains unclear if that can be a turning point, City will fancy their chances this afternoon against a hapless Hammers side recently thrashed 5-0 by Liverpool.

Guardiola would appear unlikely to have any of his injured players returning on Saturday, however.

Ederson, John Stones and Matheus Nunes are thought to be the closest to returning but are not expected back against West Ham.

Ederson is back in training but is unlikely to be rushed into action as Stefan Ortega continues to deputise in goal. Ruben Dias is improving but will not feature here. Oscar Bobb and Rodri remain long-term absentees for City.

Predicted Man City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Foden, De Bruyne, Silva, Savinho; Haaland

Doubts: Stones, Ederson, Nunes

Injured: Dias, Bobb, Rodri

Time and date: 3pm GMT on Saturday January 4, 2025

Venue: Etihad Stadium